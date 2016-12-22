Sanphy looks to turn experience into leadership

WESTBROOK—When Mike Sanphy was tapped by Westbrook Democrats in 2010 to run for City Council, he was barely a year retired from a 40-year run at the Westbrook Police Department, and he thought his days of service were over.

Six years later, he’s the mayor.

This week, while overseeing the first new business agenda of the City Council, Sanphy discussed his plans for the first few months of his term and beyond.

He’s paying close attention to the Downtown Westbrook Coalition and the fish passage discussions at Saccarappa Falls, he said Tuesday, seeing both as related initiatives for the future of the downtown.

“It’s a big thing, and our downtown revitalization is important,” he said at the Westbrook Historical Society, where he serves as president.

Sanphy was inaugurated on Dec. 5, succeeding three-term Mayor Colleen Hilton, who did not seek re-election. In November, Sanphy beat out fellow Democrat Michael Shaughnessy by 90 votes. Sanphy will celebrate his inauguration along with city councilors during a meet-and-greet at My Place Teen Center in January.

He comes into City Hall after nearly six years on the council, with a firm grasp on the issues facing Westbrook. But some of those issues, including continued development pressure, the discussion over recreational marijuana, and a large school expansion project, could put him to the test during his first year at the helm.

Hilton told the American Journal this week that she foresees the city’s marijuana moratorium as an upcoming issue. In November, many councilors said they are in favor of an outright local ban on recreational marijuana, and now that the statewide referendum has officially passed, the issue will undoubtedly come before the council again.

“I was hearing from constituents prior to my term ending about their concern that the council has come out so quickly with leaning toward a full ban,” Hilton said this week. “It will be interesting to see how this process unfolds and how the mayor and the council grapple with another tough policy debate that is sure to have strong opinions on both sides.”

Westbrook voters approved the measure by a difference of over 12 percent, according to Hilton, which was the 42nd highest margin of all reporting precincts in Maine.

Sanphy said another immediate focus is bringing in new commericial development to help offset the local property tax, which is set to increase next year due to the $27.3 million bond to renovate and expand Saccarappa Elementary and Westbrook Middle schools.

He said he hopes the continued downtown improvement will work in tandem with the construction of Dirigo Plaza, the future home of Walmart and other retail stores at the city’s gateway.

During his first few weeks, Sanphy said he’s been meeting regularly with City Administrator Jerre Bryant, who is getting him up to speed on the day-to-day operations of each department. Sanphy said he’s lucky to have such an experienced city administrator to work with. Bryant is in his 14th year, and working under his fourth mayor.

“A lot of what Mike is focusing on, at least initially, is approach and message,” Bryant said Wednesday. “There’s a strong focus on communication and customer service.”

Bryant said Sanphy has met with department heads as well as school administrators. Next on the horizon is budget season. Bryant said he believes there will be a heightened focus on the impact from the school bond during this year’s budget discussions.

Sanphy said he doesn’t foresee “any drastic changes,” but said he’ll be looking for ways to improve and get “more bang for our buck.” He said Hilton’s administration always focused on efficiency, but that every department needs “annual tuneups.”

During the campaign, Sanphy ran on his experience and love for the city. He joined the Westbrook Police Department in 1968, and retired as sergeant in 2008 as its longest-serving officer. He also worked as a fire department call company captain and director of Westbrook Emergency Management and was employed part-time at Blais & Hay Funeral Home.

Bill baker, a former assistant city administrator and police chief who worked with Sanphy for a time, has said the other police officers had a nickname for Sanphy: Mr. Westbrook.

Baker said Wednesday that Sanphy’s greatest strengths are “his undeniable love and commitment to the city of Westbrook” and his natural ability to be approachable.

“The personal side of governing should come easy to him,” he said.

But, Baker said, there may be a learning curve while transitioning from a public safety background to governing a city.

“They key I think is surrounding himself with ethical, high-energy, focused people and giving them the support and insulation from local politics that they need to do their jobs,” he said.

While Sanphy’s background in public safety is seen to many as an important component of his qualifications, he said he wants to dispel any potential hints of favoritism. When asked Tuesday if there may be any conflicts of interest, he said he’ll be staying out of the majority of labor negotiations between the city and its public safety departments.

“It needs to be a level playing field,” Sanphy said. “I’ve worked on both sides of the table.”

With Sanphy in the mayors office, “they feel that their issues are going to be better received,” Bryant said, but added that the public safety department heads and union representatives are not expecting special treatment.

The mayoral job also comes with some unexpected issues.

As the downtown improvements are nearly complete at the new Bridge Street bridge and pedestrian walkway, much of the lighting hasn’t been installed due to miscommunication between the Maine Department of Transportation and a contractor. Now, Sanphy and Bryant and working to get temporary lighting or push the state to complete the project.

“It’s certainly a big concern,” he said of the lack of lighting.

Another concern, he said, is finding a permanent tenant at One Riverfront Plaza, which has now been vacant for more than a year.

“It’s a big gap in the downtown,” he said.

Sanphy, who turned 70 just days before the election, grew up on Pearl Street in Portland, and started working at the age of 14 after his father died of a heart attack. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old, and earned his GED.

He moved to Westbrook after he landed a job in the police department and hasn’t left the city since. He lives with his wife of 14 years, Cheryl, and has four children, two step-children and five grandchildren.

During his time in Westbrook, Sanphy said he’s watched how each mayor handled governing. He credited the late Mayor Phil Spiller with getting him interested in Westbrook history. Sanphy said his focus on the downtown stems from his knowledge of history and for not repeating past mistakes like urban renewal, which has stuck with him through the years.

Spiller’s son, Phil Spiller Jr., was a supporter of Sanphy during the campaign. He’s also a new member of the downtown coalition’s executive board.

“My hopes are that with his love and knowledge of this city’s history, he (Sanphy) will start helping weave our city’s rich past more cohesively with a vision for Westbrook’s future,” Spiller said in an email.

In the city’s outlying areas, residential development is a continued pressure point, with many large land parcels either acquired by developers or on the market. While the issue came to a head earlier this year during a close vote to deny a building moratorium, Sanphy said the issue “is not going to go away.”

“I don’t think we need something as drastic as a moratorum, but there is still a lot of concern,” he said Tuesday, referring to residents who are wary of big changes to historically rural areas, especially at Blue Spruce Farm off Spring Street. Sanphy and many others had supported a moratorium prior to the election.

He said he’d like to have meetings with developers like Risbara Bros. and stay on top of the Planning Board’s current look at the city’s zoning ordinance. “We need to find something everyone can live with.”

Lynda Adams, the Ward 5 councilor who ran unopposed in November, also ran Sanphy’s mayoral campaign. She said he’s hoping his experience and relationships will help the city deal with tough issues.

“I believe that Mike’s history and knowledge, as well as the respect he has earned in the city, will definitely help him make tough decisions,” she said. “If he doesn’t have the answer then he knows where to go to get the answer.”

On Tuesday, Sanphy was interrupted by the sound of a police dispatch on his mobile radio, which is almost always attached to his hip. As the call came in he pulled it closer to his ear, listened to the dispatch, and continued his conversation.

Mayor Mike Sanphy talks about his outlook on his first few months in office on Tuesday at the Westbrook Historical Society.

Mike Sanphy, pictured as a young patrolman in Westbrook.

Sanphy, pictured in 2008 during his last shift as a patrolman in the Westbrook Police Department. At 40 years, he was the longest serving police officer in the city’s history.

Mayor Sanphy gives his inaugural address on Dec. 5.