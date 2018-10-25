School alliance on Gorham ballot

GORHAM — Local voters will decide in the upcoming election whether the town’s school district joins an alliance with other communities in a move aimed at paring costs.

If approved at the polls on Nov. 6, Gorham would join the Greater Sebago Education Alliance Regional Service Center with several other school districts, including Bonny Eagle and Windham-Raymond.

Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry said in an email to the American Journal said that benefits would include an increased subsidy from the Maine Department of Education and the collaboration would provide increased efficiency in procuring goods and services.

The state Department of Education developed the regional initiative, and voter approval is required

A public hearing at the Gorham Town Council meeting on Oct. 2 did not draw any public comment.

Perry said annual alliance membership is set now at $1,000 per member.

“Benefits include increased subsidy from MDOE (for Gorham that figure is close to $80,000 for FY 19 and twice that for FY 20), increased collaboration with neighboring districts on a whole host of things, working together on professional development, saving costs with bulk purchasing of supplies and other items,” Perry said.

Perry said member districts would have a seat on the alliance board and would have “equal input” in decision making.

If it chooses, the Gorham district could opt out of the partnership by February in a given year. Under that scenario, Gorham would not pay dues and would be excluded from participating in the alliance for the following year.

This is the only local referendum on the Gorham ballot.

