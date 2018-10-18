Schools urge parents to submit free school lunch applications

WESTBROOK — The school nutrition department is urging families to see if their students qualify for free or reduced lunch before the end of the month.

Schoo Nutrition Director Mary Emerson said free and reduced lunch applications are accepted throughout the year, but the state’s budget subsidy to local school districts is based on free and reduced lunch numbers as of Nov. 1.

“The meals application is used to not only provide the student with access to nutritious meals during the school day, but also to provide funding to the district for curriculum supports such as Title 1 reading, technology funding, teacher loan program and in determining the state subsidy for education,” Emerson said. “This funding benefits all students, as well as providing more federal and state funding to lower the burden for the local community. Other potential benefits may be lower cost for college application fees as well.”

As of Oct. 4, there was 1,494 students who qualified for the free or reduced lunch program, slightly fewer than the 1,508 students from this time last school year.

Those who qualify for free meals receive free breakfast and lunch every day and those who qualify for a reduced fare receive a free breakfast and a .40 cent lunch each day.

Breakfast costs $1 for elementary and middle school students and $1.25 for high schoolers. Lunch is priced at $2.35 for students K-8 and $2.55 at the high school.

Those prices are likely to go up next semester for the second time this school year. The price of a school lunch went up 5 cents this fall, but because the federal program has a 10-cent minumum increase for school lunches, the price will be increased again this school year, Emerson said.

School Committee Chairman Jim Violette said increasing the lunch prices by another nickel will come up at the finance committee’s next meeting. Although it has not be finalized, the increase, he said, likely woudl come in January or February.

“We have to do it to meet the federal requirements. We don’t want to wait until the end of the year and have a big increase next year, so we figured mid-year. We will have the finance committee discuss it and then we would have to vote on it here, but the idea was to act sooner rather than later,” he said.

Finance Committee Chairman Veronica Bates said if the increase is approved, letters will go out across the district to make sure people are aware of the change. Free and reduced lunch applications would be sent out again “for parents to possibly take advantage of that.”

For more information about free and reduced lunch, call Emerson at 591-6054.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 780-9106 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com or on Twitter @mkelleynews

Westbrook’s school nutrition director is encouraging families to submit their free or reduced lunch applications to the school district as soon as possible.