86-year-old Bridgton man found safe

BRIDGTON — Police say an 86-year-old Bridgton man was found safe after a search that included the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police.

Before being found, Richard D. McDaniel was last seen at his 479 Portland Road residence around 9 p.m. Thursday night and may have been barefoot when he walked away, according to a Facebook post from the Bridgton Police Department.

Joshua Muise of the Bridgton Police Department said Friday morning that the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police were involved in the search for McDaniel over a “pretty wide area.”

