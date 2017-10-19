Sebago Brewing project on track, newcomer on tap

Lone Pine Brewing Company of Portland is expanding to this Sebago Brewing Company facility in Gorham Industrial Park. A new Sebago Brewing facility is under construction on lower Main Street (Route 25).

The new $5.5 million Sebago Brewing Company facility is under construction in Gorham.

GORHAM — With its new facility on track to be up and brewing by February 1, Sebago Brewing Company has sold its 13,000-square-foot operation in Gorham Industrial Park to Lone Pine Brewing Company of Portland.

Sebago Brewing last spring began building its new $5.5 million headquarters on lower Main Street (Route 25). Owned by Kai Adams, Brad Monarch and Tim Haines, the company has been in the industrial park since 2005. It was founded in 1998.

Adams said Wednesday the building project is coming along great and he’s pleased with the quality of the work. “People are really excited,” Adams said about public input. “It’s offering something new for the community.”

The facility’s brewhouse is being manufactured 500 miles away in Prince Edward Island, Canada, Adams said. A local contractor will pipe it up and the company hopes to start brewing in its new facility by Feb. 1. It will employ 40 workers at the new facility.

Adams said Sebago Brewing has been working on the deal with Lone Pine for six months. “It’s a win-win-win situation,” Adams said. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The industrial park turnkey operation will quadruple the size of Lone Pine Brewing, a press release said.

“It was always our intent to sell the brewery installed and in place to a Maine brewer who was growing and needed the capacity or a new start-up looking to find a home,” Adams said.

Tom Ellsworth, the town’s economic development director, said Tuesday he emailed a welcome to Lone Pine. “It’s a perfect spot for them,” Ellsworth said. “This is good news.”

The Portland brewery is already brewing its Portland Pale Ale at the industrial park location. Plans are for Lone Pine to take over a building lease in February in the building at 48 Sanford Drive owned by Dawn Wentworth LLC of Gorham, according to town tax records.

Lone Pine, owned by Tom Madden and John Paul, will keep the tasting room open in Portland and enhance the draft list there, using the location as experimental space, a press release said.

“Diverting our core brands to a larger facility will allow us to expand our product line with our current small batch system,” Madden said in the press release. “Moving into a turnkey facility will allow us to focus almost exclusively on product quality and consistency, while positively contributing to the legacy of Maine breweries.”

Lone Pine began brewing in 2016 at its Anderson Street location in Portland. It has 10 employees and plans to hire seven additional workers when it fully moves into the Gorham plant.

Ellsworth said he’ll begin working with company officials in December to acquire necessary permits.

The new Sebago Brewing facility will include its production plant, a full kitchen with a wood-fired oven, two bars and corporate offices. Great Falls Construction of Gorham is the contractor on the project.

The site is across the highway from Nappi Distributors. Sebago Brewing leases its 6.5-acre parcel from Shaw Brothers Family Foundation that owns the 258-acre tract.

Much of the historic property was owned by a British family loyal to the king of England during the American Revolutionary War. The Shaw Brothers foundation is reserving 100 acres for agricultural use and plans call for public recreational opportunities with trails and access to the Presumpscot River.

Sebago Brewing has brewpubs in Kennebunk, Portland, Scarborough and Gorham Village. The Gorham brewpub on Elm Street will stay open when the new facility opens on lower Main Street, Adams said.

