Sebago Brewing sells industrial park plant

GORHAM — Sebago Brewing Company, building a new facility here, announced Monday the sale of its 13,000-square-foot brewery in Gorham Industrial Park to Lone Pine Brewing in Portland.

Sebago’s new plant on Main Street will open in mid-February, said Amber Caron, spokeswoman for Sebago Brewing. The brewery, owned by Kai Adams, Brad Monarch and Tim Haines, has been in the industrial park since 2005.

A press release said the present turnkey operation would quadruple the size of Lone Pine Brewing.

“It was always our intent to sell the brewery installed and in place to a Maine brewer who was growing and needed the capacity or a new start-up looking to find a home,” Adams said in the release.

The Portland brewery is already brewing its Portland Pale Ale at the Gorham location. Plans are for Lone Pine to take over a building lease in February from Sebago Brewing.

Lone Pine, owned by Tom Madden and John Paul, will keep the tasting room open in Portland and enhance the draft list there, using that location as experimental space, a press release said.