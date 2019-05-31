Sebago election too close to call

SEBAGO — The race for a seat on the Sebago Selectboard was too close to call at the polls on May 28, and a one-vote difference between two candidates has prompted a recount.

Residents also overwhelmingly approved the 2019-2020 school budget.

Political newcomer Scott Douglas and incumbents Phil Lowe and Chris Parker ran for two available three-year seats on the Selectboard. Parker garnered a decisive victory with 97 votes, but after a routine machine count, Sebago Town Clerk Maureen Scanlon said Douglas and Lowe had 86 votes each.

After hand counting the ballots three times, she said Douglas won with 87 votes while Lowe had 86.

A recount will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 31, after the Lakes Region Weekly’s print deadline.

Sebago residents also passed a $3.65 million school budget by a vote of 124-33. The FY20 budget that takes effect July 1 represents an increase of about $234,000 over this year’s budget.

In addition, Barry Jordan will serve two years on the Budget Committee after being written in for a position for which he did not campaign.

In all other races the incumbents – most of whom ran unopposed – remained in office. Joseph McMahon garnered a three-year School Board seat and Susan Gassett won a five-year seat as a Sebago Cemetery Trustee.

James Jansz won a three-year Budget Committee seat with 138 votes over Timothy Economides, who received seven votes.

Incumbent Anne Marie McMahon won a seven-year term as a Dr. Joseph Potter Fitch Trustee, while Sharon Economides garnered a two-year seat as a Fitch Trustee.

There is also an unfilled three-year seat available on the Budget Committee.

Jane Vaughan

