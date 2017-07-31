Sebago killed in accidental shooting

BALDWIN — A 20-year-old man from Sebago was shot accidentally and died Sunday afternoon while target practicing with a group of friends in a Baldwin gravel pit, police say.

According to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Chance Gallant and five friends were target shooting in the gravel pit when one of their rifles jammed. While two in the group were trying to fix the rifle, it went off and struck Gallant in the chest.

Sebago Rescue and Life Flight personnel responded, but were unable to revive Gallant after trying for more than an hour, the release says.

Police are still investigating the incident, which took place at approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday off Carl Burnell Road.