Sebago Lake Anglers ready go with togue derby

Sebago Lake Anglers Association President Bob Chapin holds a togue on Sebago Lake. The association is holding its annual open water togue derby Sept. 9-10 on the lake, based at Point Sebago.

CASCO — Point Sebago will be the launching point for the third annual, two-day togue derby hosted by the Sebago Lake Anglers Association.

The event on Sebago Lake will be held Sept. 9-10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and competitors will vie to catch the largest togue – also known as lake trout.

Association President Bob Chapin said the derby grew out of the group’s efforts to help Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife manage the togue population in the lake.

There are “too many (togue) in the lake” that compete with other fish such as salmon, he said.

“We also wanted an event that would advertise our club,” Chapin added.

The derby entry fee is $30 for adults and $10 for those under 16. Sponsors include Cabala’s and Kittery Trading Post. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the derby’s 10 largest togue based on weight. The angler with the largest fish will take home $300.

All anglers must have their fish weighed at Point Sebago by 4 p.m. each day of the competition for results to count.

Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife regulations apply to the derby.

Some of the proceeds from the derby will go toward purchasing youth lifetime fishing licenses for young Maine residents. Chapin said most of the proceeds after expenses usually go toward the licenses.

“It helps to bond kids to the sport of fishing, and to the state of Maine,” said Chapin, who also said the derby hauled in about $2,500 last year.

“We’d like to see about 200 anglers,” Chapin said, noting that the inaugural derby two years ago had about 100 participants and grew to just under 150 last year.

Anyone interested in participating can fill out a registration application available on the anglers association website: Sebagolakeanglersassn.com. Participants can also register on the day of the derby at Point Sebago starting at 5 a.m. before going out on the lake.

