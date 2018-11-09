Sebago school celebrates new start with new sign

SEBAGO — Sebago Elementary School celebrated its new beginning with a community celebration and sign unveiling Nov. 3.

More than 80 community members gathered at Sebago Elementary School on Saturday, where Sebago School Committee Chairwoman Tina Vanasse thanked the new SPICE group (Sebago Partners in Community Education) for its work fundraising for and installing the new sign, according to a press release.

SPICE was created to support the new school department formed in the wake of Sebago’s withdrawal from SAD 61. Voters approved the withdrawal last November and it went into effect July 2018.

Attendees at the weekend event were able to view the contents of a time capsule from Sebago Elementary students in 1986, the Sebago Historical Society’s history of the Sebago Schools and a time line display that outlined the withdrawal process.

Secretary and Historian of the Withdrawal Committee Allen Crabtree and Sebago School Superintendent Mark Gendron also spoke at the event, which was sponsored by SPICE, the Sebago Elementary PTC and the Sebago Elementary Student Council.

Sebago students then unveiled the new sign.

“Our group looks forward to many more community events like this one, where our town’s school is celebrated and supported,” SPICE President Lisa Johnson said in the press release.

Sebago Elementary is a K-5 school. After completion, students will enroll at a neighboring school, such as Lake Region Middle or High School.

A group of students and Sebago School Committee Chairwoman Tina Vanasse unveil the new Sebago Elementary School sign last weekend. Students, from left, are Jordan Hale, Asthon Hutchings, Aethan Economides, Brian Harmon, Delilah Davis, Kat Harmon, Matty Dearborn, Bryce Giardin, Jacelyn Dearborn, Ryan Johnson and Michael Hawkes.

Residents gathered Nov. 3 for the unveiling of the new Sebago Elementary School sign.