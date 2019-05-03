Sebago starts seeing financial gains from solar array

SEBAGO — After a few months of delay, Sebago is finally reaping the rewards of the nearly 180 solar panels ReVision Energy installed on the town’s salt shed in the fall.

Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas said there was some delay in getting the offsets that the array created applied to the town’s accounts by CMP.

“We had to wait for them to catch up for our billing. It’s because in the beginning they had to manually calculate our bills. I was frustrated, but I understood that sometimes it takes time for things to catch up,” she said.

Selectboard member Phil Lowe said the offsets were going into an account, but not being applied to the town’s bills.

“We were getting it accrued and kept track of, but we were not getting it applied to what we paid every month,” he said. “It lasted long enough that it became a frustration for me. It got to be a concern of mine.”

“I don’t think it was a big delay. It’s not like those credits were lost,” Bukoveckas said.

The town is now receiving its credits from the array and is able to offset nine of the town’s 12 meters, excluding street lights.

Bukoveckas said this month all but two of the bills were only $15.26, which is a standard delivery fee.

In comparison, she said, Station 1 would normally cost $60 to $70, and Station 2 would cost $115.

“It is a substantial savings,” Bukoveckas said.

Sebago also installed LED lights in its street lights in December and is now “reaping the benefits,” a total savings of $355 in the last three months.

In the winter, the solar array does not produce enough energy to offset the town’s costs, so Bukoveckas is “optimistic that as the days get longer and the sun is stronger, the town will bank enough credits to carry us through most of next winter.”

It took ReVision Energy one week to install the panels on the Sebago salt shed.