Sebago votes to withdraw from SAD 61

SEBAGO — The voters in Sebago have decided to withdraw from SAD 61 and form their own school administrative unit based around Sebago Elementary School.

The 464-167 vote in favor of withdrawal surpassed the two-thirds threshold needed for the effort to proceed. Of the 631 people who voted on the withdrawal question, more than 73 percent voted in favor.

A withdrawal agreement had already been worked out between Sebago and SAD 61. For the first 10 years of that agreement, most Sebago students would be tuitioned to SAD 61 after elementary school for middle and high school.

This story will be updated

A sign in Sebago encouraging voters to support withdrawal from SAD 61. Voters signed off on withdrawal by a vote of 464-167.