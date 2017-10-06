Sentence handed down in LRMS teacher's death

PORTLAND — The man driving a truck that struck and killed a Lake Region Middle School teacher and local conservationist Adam Perron in April 2016 will serve six years in prison for manslaughter.

Judge Nancy Mills sentenced Joshua McNally to 17 years on Monday, Oct. 2, with all but six years be suspended, as reported by the Portland Press Herald. McNally, who was 31 and lived in Westbrook at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Perron, 29, lived in Harrison with his wife Elizabeth and young daughter Abigail. He was a science teacher at Lake Region Middle School and had spent years working and volunteering at the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton.

According to the Press Herald, Elizabeth Perron told the judge that her husband was “kind and smart and thoughtful” and also told McNally, “you are a danger, plain and simple.”

Perron’s longtime friend and conservation partner Daniel Bishop described him as “an amazing father, husband and the best friend you could have” last April following the crash.

Perron was driving westbound on Route 302 in Casco on April 20, 2016 when the Native Maine Produce truck driven by McNally swerved and stuck Perron’s vehicle. Perron was killed instantly and McNally suffered serious injuries.

Mills pointed to McNally’s checkered driving record – including a suspended license for texting while driving in 2015 – as outlined in the Press Herald report. Prosecutor Matt Tice alleged that McNally had been abusing drugs, including heroin, Xanax, OxyContin and marijuana.

Perron’s father laid blame on McNally’s actions.

“Joshua, this is on you,” said Jeff Perron during the sentencing, according to the Press Herald report. “This is how you’ve conducted your life.”

Joshua McNally wipes away tears after speaking at the Cumberland County Courthouse where he was sentenced in connection to the motor vehicle death of Lake Region Middle School science teacher Adam Perron.

Jeff Perron, father of Adam Perron, looks towards Joshua McNally while speaking at the Cumberland County Courthouse.