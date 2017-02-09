Shelter's pets inspire assisted living center to launch supply drive

WESTBROOK — Visits by furry friends from a Westbrook Street animal shelter have impressed residents of a Scarborough assisted living center enough that they are holding a month-long supply drive for the shelter.

Residents of Scarborough Terrace also visited the renovated Animal Refuge League shelter Friday, Feb. 3.

The residents are collecting food, beds, bedding, towels, brushes, toys and other items for animals at the Westbrook shelter. The supply drive will last the entire month of February. Anyone wishing to donate can bring supplies to the lobby at 600 Commerce Drive in Scarborough.

Karen Kallajianm a resident of Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living, kisses Pita, a 5-month-old Chihuahua mix, at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook on Friday, Feb. 3. The residents are holding a month-long food-and-supply drive for the shelter.

Norma DiPierro, left, Janice Nichols and Annmarie Albert, all residents of Scarborough Terrace, spend some time Feb. 3 with Joy, a 7-month-old hound mix and therapy dog in training at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook.

Jackie Mitchell, a resident of Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living, hugs Chip, a 9-month-old all-American mix at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook on Feb. 3.

Residents of Scarborough Terrace pet Pita, a 5-month-old Chihuahua mix, at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook on Feb. 3.