Shepard, Phillips take Gorham council race

GORHAM — Incumbent Ronald Shepard and Suzanne Phillips were winners Tuesday in a four-way race for two Town Council seats, defeating Mark Faulkner and Lee Pratt.

Both seats are three-year terms.

Shepard, 69, was the top vote getter with 2,237 while Phillips, 41, tallied 1,949. Pratt had 1,131 votes and Faulkner, 1,124.

Shepard, Town Council vice chairman, swept the three wards and central. Phillips returns to the Town Council after a three-year term on the School Committee.

Ronald Shepard

Suzanne Phillips