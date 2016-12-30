Sign's status could stop roundabout

WESTBROOK — Applying for historic status for the walking serviceman sign does more than preserve the famous Westbrook landmark.

The Westbook Historical Society, along with Greater Portland Landmarks, wants the sign put on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that could prevent the state from creating a roundabout at the nearby intersection.

“It kind of puts the brakes on things,” said Bill Umbel, who owns the sign outside Hawkes Plaza on Route 302 and the plaza building.

Mayor Mike Sanphy, who is also president of the Westbrook Historical Society, said if the Maine Department of Transportation created a roundabout on Route 302 at the intersection of Hardy and Duck Pond roads, it would change the neighborhood and threaten the walking serviceman sign.

“It’s a great piece of history,” Sanphy said of the sign. “It’s something we didn’t want moved or tampered with.”

The moving sign, which is 13 feet tall, was built by Westbrook music legend Al Hawkes in 1962 using “the best materials of the day,” Umbel said. Umbel purchased the steel and wood sign, and the building, in 2005. In February he opened Lenny’s Pub in the space.

The serviceman sign, which swings its arms back and forth, advertised Hawkes’ television and audio shop, which used to occupy the building.

According to Sanphy, the DOT first proposed the idea of a traffic circle five years ago because of traffic concerns at the intersection. Sanphy said a roundabout wouldn’t work in the area because it’s on a hill, near a residential area and a gas station, and is frequently traveled on by large trucks.

Also, creating a roundabout would require the walking serviceman sign to be moved back 20 feet, which Umbel said is impossible because of the large concrete block it’s anchored on.

To save the sign, and the intersection, the historical society and Greater Portland Landmarks applied to include the sign on the National Register of Historic Places. The organizations also applied to put the entire surrounding area on the register, but the Maine Historic Preservation Commission denied that request.

The sign, however, is eligible.

“It’s an iconic sign,” Umbel said. “There’s no question about it.”

Umbel said he has no immediate plans to pursue making the historical designation official because of the cost associated with doing so. Sanphy said he was unaware of the cost, which Umbel said would be a few thousand dollars.

Umbel and Sanphy said they believe the fact that the sign is eligible, though, will be enough to stop DOT from creating a roundabout.

“If the DOT wants to push on it, I’ll push back,” Umbel said.

Regardless, Sanphy said the DOT has slowed on its plan because of the cost of putting in a roundabout, which he said would cost over $1 million. Sanphy said he would rather see a traffic light put in at the intersection.

Umbel said anything would be better than a roundabout because “it would tear this area apart.” Also, it’s important to him that the sign stay where it is.

“It’s art deco, it’s historic, it’s different, it’s cool,” Umbel said.

Since purchasing the sign 11 years ago, Umbel has maintained and restored it. Having the sign on the National Register of Historic Places would allow him to apply for grants to offset the cost of its upkeep.

“It brings attention to the building,” Umbel said. “It’s good for business.”

Sanphy, who was “fascinated” by the sign as a child, said preserving it is important not only to him, but to anyone who drives by it.

“I think it’s one of the most spectacular signs in Maine,” he said. “It’s certainly a landmark.”

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net.

