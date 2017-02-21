Skiing: Gorham, Bonny Eagle rep well at SMAAs

Gorham and Bonny Eagle, who ski together, traveled on Friday, Feb. 10 to Shawnee Peak in Bridgton for one of the year’s biggest meets: SMAAs, the Southern Maine Athletics Association’s conference championship. The girls finished third in both the Slalom and Giant Slalom events (Scarborough won both sides of the equation), and the boys finished fourth in both events (again, the Red Storm were the victors).

Overall Boys Team Results

1. Scarborough, 58; 2. Marshwood, 79; 3. Cheverus, 92; 4. Gorham, 117; 5. Windham, 219

Overall Girls Team Results

1. Scarborough, 56; 2. Marshwood, 94; 3. Gorham, 107; 4. Windham, 210

Notable individual results included: Nell Spencer at third in the Giant Slalom (1:08.55), Emily O’Donnell at seventh (1:13:13) in the GS, Estelle Ballard at eighth (1:15.86) in the GS, Aaron Rae at second in the GS (1:03.82), Owen Smith at third in the GS (1:06.39), Grant Hamblen at seventh in the GS (1:08.1), Nell Spencer at third in the Slalom (1:57.13), Polly Rae at fourth in the Slalom (1:57.26), Estelle Ballard at sixth in the Slalom (2:10.71), Aaron Rae at second in the Slalom (1:40.15), and Owen Smith at fourth in the Slalom (1:47.12).

Members of the team will be at Mt. Abram in Greenwood today, Tuesday the 21st, for States.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Emily O’Donnell, Gorham senior Co-Captain, races down the mountainside at SMAAs last week.

Gorham’s Grant Hamblen cuts down the slopes at SMAAs.

Three Gorham/Bonny Eagle senior skiers pose for the camera. L-R: Maeve Pittman (Gorham, Co-Captain), Emily O’Donnell (Gorham, Co-Captain), Nell Spencer (Bonny Eagle).

Seth Cook curls down the mountain at last week’s SMAAs.