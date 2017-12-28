Snowblowers stolen at inopportune time

GORHAM — Snowblowers stolen during the holiday season in Gorham and Windham left homeowners stuck as a storm blasted the area on Christmas.

Detective Sgt. Daniel Young of the Gorham Police Department said two snowblowers were reported stolen in the Barstow Road area of White Rock and another was reported stolen nearby in neighboring Windham. Young said both departments are investigating the thefts.

“We do have a suspect,” Young said.

A video and still photos of one snowblower theft at 8:53 p.m. on Dec. 18 with snow falling was posted on Facebook. The postings show a suspect wearing a hooded, white outfit. Snow covered the suspect’s tracks.

The video of the theft went viral on the internet, Young said.

Young said someone, meanwhile, had posted snowblowers for sale online, but that posting was immediately taken down. Apparently the guilty party caught on as “internet detectives” got involved.

Printable comments on Facebook about the snowblower thefts included “creepy,” “dirtbag” and “What the heck is happening in our neighborhood. Don’t like this at all.”

Young advises owners to record serial numbers and take photos of their snowblowers, especially on those stored outside. In a case of theft, Young said, he has to prove the item was stolen. “Pictures would be great,” he said.

The town, according to the Gorham Public Works Department, was slammed with 10 inches of snow on Christmas day. The thefts are “pretty low this time of year,” Young said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to call Young at 839-5581.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or rlowell@keepmecurrent.com