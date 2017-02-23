Sort through Medicare options

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging will offer a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 7, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

In addition to the Medicare seminar, there will be one-on-one Medicare counseling with SHIP volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon on March 7 and 21.

The seminar and counseling are intended to help you sort through your Medicare options, answer your questions and help you enroll. In addition to Medicare assistance and counseling on tax and rent rebates, food stamps and fuel assistance can be arranged.

Call the Southern Maine Agency on Aging to register for the seminar or to make a one-on-one appointment with a SHIP counselor at 396-6500 or 1-800-427-7411. Seminar walk-ins can usually be accommodated. Further opportunities for these services will occur monthly on the first and third Tuesdays at the same times and location. Visit www.smaaa.org to learn more about other services that are available.

Have you had your flu shot?

The evening news tells us there are increased reports of flu this year. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends everyone in this area get a flu shot if they haven’t already. The flu vaccine requires two weeks to take effect. Don’t wait.

How about a shingles vaccine?

If you (like me) had chicken pox when you were young, talk to your pharmacist about the shingles vaccine – anyone who had chicken pox is likely to get shingles, but it’s so easy to prevent by getting vaccinated.

Everyday health tips

Support your body’s immune system with simple but effective habits. Eat a well-balanced diet and talk to your doctor or pharmacist about vitamins that may help support your wellness. Be sure to drink six to eight glasses of water each day and consider cutting back your caffeine intake. Make time in your schedule for exercise and get seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Wash your hands and don’t touch your face. Your hands can carry germs to your eyes, nose and mouth, so wash your hands frequently. Alcohol-based sanitizer is not as effective as hand washing, but it’s a great alternative.

Only a few weeks and it will be spring in Maine; stay healthy so you can enjoy getting outside and enjoy the fresh air!

Free tax help

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site in your community during the tax season, call the toll-free number at 888-AARP-NOW (888-227-7669) or visit AARP.org/findtaxhelp.