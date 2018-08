GORHAM —Paving of South Street (Route 114) began Monday and a parking ban from Route 25 to Robie Street will be in effect from 2:30-8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 14-15.

“To avoid ticketing by the police and/or towing at the owner’s expense, please remove vehicles from this section of South Street/Route 114 during this declared ban,” a notice on the town’s web site said Monday.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.