Spring Awards: Bonny Eagle

STANDISH—With school out of session and the spring season behind us, a long list of MPA, conference and school awards are now ripe for publication.

Baseball (6-10)

SMAA Second Team – Arlo Pike (1B)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Casey Maturo

SMAA All-Academic Team – Greg Emerson, Connor Sirois, Christian Napolitano, Arlo Pike, Casey Maturo

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Arlo Pike

Most Valuable – Will Whyte

Most Improved – Tyler Fitz

Most Dedicated – Khyler Hart

Boys Lacrosse (7-6)

SMAA Second Team – Brandon Caron (D)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Dylan Cobbett (M)

SMAA All-Academic Team – James Conley

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – James Conley

Most Valuable – Brandon Caron

Most Improved – Wyatt Blanchette

Most Dedicated – Dylan Cobbett

Coaches’ Award – Cole Sullivan

Girls Lacrosse (3-9)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Kaley Rumery, Allie Carpine

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Gretchen Biegel

SMAA All-Academic Team – Polly Rae, Kaley Rumery, Jenna Litif

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Allie Carpine

Most Valuable – Jenna Litif (offense), Polly Rae (defense)

Most Improved – Allexius Theberge

Most Dedicated – Kaley Rumery

Softball (7-10)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Sarah Champagne, Sadie Denico

SMAA All-Academic Team – Sarah Champagne, Sadie Denico, Morgan Doughty

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Morgan Doughty

Most Valuable – Sarah Champagne

Most Improved – Arianna Mejias (offense), Hannah Kaspereen (defense)

Most Dedicated – Sam Averill

Slugger Award – Sarah Champagne (.342)

Boys Outdoor Track (Sixth at States)

MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award

SMAA First Team – Zack Allocca (Triple Jump, 1600 Relay), Derek Cole (1600 Relay), Andrew Pendleton (1600 Relay), Alex Sprague (1600 Relay)

SMAA Third Team – Aiden Willey (1600)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Derek Cole, Max Harris, Nick Pruner

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Nolan Davis

Most Valuable – Zack Allocca

Most Improved – Hunter Goodale

Most Dedicated – Derek Cole

Girls Outdoor Track (Sixth at States)

SMAA First Team – Ami Beaumier (3200)

SMAA Second Team – Kayla Raymond (800)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Journey Barnes, Samirha Connell

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Brianna Houser

Most Improved – Amelia Alexander

Most Dedicated – Lucy Weyand

Recognition of Leadership Award – Ami Beaumier

Boys Tennis (5-8)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Andrew Ettinger, Aiden Rausch, Evan Smith

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Evan Smith

Most Valuable – Andrew Ettinger

Most Improved – Peyton Oertel

Most Dedicated – Nick Sawyer

Girls Tennis (0-12)

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Mingming Lin

Most Valuable – Julia Zampini

Most Improved – Marlee Walker

Most Dedicated – Amanda Osmolski

Junior Will Whyte played a huge role for the Scots this spring.

Scots senior Jenna Litif contributed hugely on offense this spring.