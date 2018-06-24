Spring Awards: Bonny Eagle

STANDISH—With school out of session and the spring season behind us, a long list of MPA, conference and school awards are now ripe for publication.
Baseball (6-10)
SMAA Second Team – Arlo Pike (1B)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Casey Maturo
SMAA All-Academic Team – Greg Emerson, Connor Sirois, Christian Napolitano, Arlo Pike, Casey Maturo
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Arlo Pike
Most Valuable – Will Whyte
Most Improved – Tyler Fitz
Most Dedicated – Khyler Hart
Boys Lacrosse (7-6)
SMAA Second Team – Brandon Caron (D)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Dylan Cobbett (M)
SMAA All-Academic Team – James Conley
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – James Conley
Most Valuable – Brandon Caron
Most Improved – Wyatt Blanchette
Most Dedicated – Dylan Cobbett
Coaches’ Award – Cole Sullivan
Girls Lacrosse (3-9)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Kaley Rumery, Allie Carpine
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Gretchen Biegel
SMAA All-Academic Team – Polly Rae, Kaley Rumery, Jenna Litif
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Allie Carpine
Most Valuable – Jenna Litif (offense), Polly Rae (defense)
Most Improved – Allexius Theberge
Most Dedicated – Kaley Rumery
Softball (7-10)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Sarah Champagne, Sadie Denico
SMAA All-Academic Team – Sarah Champagne, Sadie Denico, Morgan Doughty
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Morgan Doughty
Most Valuable – Sarah Champagne
Most Improved – Arianna Mejias (offense), Hannah Kaspereen (defense)
Most Dedicated – Sam Averill
Slugger Award – Sarah Champagne (.342)
Boys Outdoor Track (Sixth at States)
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA First Team – Zack Allocca (Triple Jump, 1600 Relay), Derek Cole (1600 Relay), Andrew Pendleton (1600 Relay), Alex Sprague (1600 Relay)
SMAA Third Team – Aiden Willey (1600)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Derek Cole, Max Harris, Nick Pruner
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Nolan Davis
Most Valuable – Zack Allocca
Most Improved – Hunter Goodale
Most Dedicated – Derek Cole
Girls Outdoor Track (Sixth at States)
SMAA First Team – Ami Beaumier (3200)
SMAA Second Team – Kayla Raymond (800)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Journey Barnes, Samirha Connell
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Brianna Houser
Most Improved – Amelia Alexander
Most Dedicated – Lucy Weyand
Recognition of Leadership Award – Ami Beaumier
Boys Tennis (5-8)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Andrew Ettinger, Aiden Rausch, Evan Smith
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Evan Smith
Most Valuable – Andrew Ettinger
Most Improved – Peyton Oertel
Most Dedicated – Nick Sawyer
Girls Tennis (0-12)
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Mingming Lin
Most Valuable – Julia Zampini
Most Improved – Marlee Walker
Most Dedicated – Amanda Osmolski
Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME
Junior Will Whyte played a huge role for the Scots this spring.
Scots senior Jenna Litif contributed hugely on offense this spring.