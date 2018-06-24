Spring Awards: Gorham

GORHAM—The Rams – both the Lady Rams and their Gentlemen counterparts – earned a number of MPA, SMAA and other awards this spring season.
Baseball (15-5, Class A State Runners-Up)
SMAA First Team – Ben Nelson (infield)
SMAA Second Team – Nolan Brown (outfield), Lucas Roop (outfield)
SMAA All-Defensive Team – Ben Nelson (SS), Nolan Brown (outfield)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Brogan McDonald
SMAA All-Academic Team – Clayton Bassingthwaite, Kyle King, Ben Nelson, Lucas Roop
Outstanding Athlete Award – Kyle King
Senior Leadership Award – Lucas Roop, David Drew, Ryan Norris
Boys Lacrosse (6-8)
SMAA Second Team – Sam Burghardt (LSM)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Jake Dupuis (M)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Chris Tucker
Spirit of the Game Award – Adam McKenney
Integrity Award – Chris Tucker
Coaches’ Award – Will Dipietrantonio
Girls Lacrosse (4-9)
SMAA Second Team – Sarah Walker (D)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Bridget Rossignol (A), Carson Battaglia (M), Hallie Shiers (D), Brooke Greatorex (D)
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Haley Lowell
SMAA All-Academic Team – Emily Chapin, Brooke Greatorex, Bridget Rossignol, Kayla Stickney, Nora Susi
Heart & Hustle Award – Kayla Stickney
Coaches’ Award – Emily Chapin, Rylie Wareham
Softball (13-5)
Maine Gatorade Player of the Year – Grace McGouldrick
SMAA Offensive Player of the Year – Grace McGouldrick
SMAA First Team – Grace McGouldrick (P)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Tatyanna Biamby, Shayla Harris
SMAA All-Academic Team – Emily Murray, Michelle Rowe
Outstanding Athlete Award – Grace McGouldrick
Most Valuable – Grace McGouldrick
Leadership Award – Shayla Harris
Coaches’ Award – Emily Murray
Boys Outdoor Track (22nd at States)
SMAA First Team – Dylan Lamont (Racewalk)
SMAA Second Team – Anthony Chase (3200)
SMAA Third Team – Jason Catoggio (Pole Vault)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Vy Duong, Garrett Higgins, Trevor Stout, Simeon Willey
Outstanding Performer – Anthony Chase
Coaches’ Award – Wil Rossignol, Simeon Willey
Girls Outdoor Track (Third at States)
SMAA First Team – Evelyn Kitchen (Javelin), Hayley Bickford (Racewalk), Kate Tugman (3200 Relay), Anna Slager (3200 Relay), Meadow Fortier (3200 Relay), Iris Kitchen (3200 Relay)
SMAA Second Team – Anna Slager (1600, 3200), Stef Meacham (Racewalk)
SMAA Third Team – Evelyn Kitchen (Long Jump, Triple Jump)
SMAA All-Academic – Hayley Bickford, Meadow Fortier, Alexis Fotter, Madison Hincher, Sarah Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Grace Libby, Megan Polchies, Anna Slager, Abigail VanLuling
Smith Award – Anna Slager
Outstanding Performer – Anna Slager (track events), Evelyn Kitchen (field events)
Coaches’ Award – Hayley Bickford
Boys Tennis (6-8)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Bennett Donohue, Aaron Farr, Sean Pocock, John Scribner
Smith Award – Aaron Farr
Doubles Award – John Scribner, Aaron Farr
Coaches’ Award – Sean Pocock
Girls Tennis (11-2)
SMAA First Team – Jocelyn Bolt (singles)
SMAA Second team – Sara McKnight (singles), Izzy Kolb (doubles), Haley Burns (doubles)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Saoirse Herlihy
Most Valuable – Sarah McKnight
Leadership Award – Saoirse Herlihy
Doubles Award -Haley Burns, Izzy Kolb
Hayley Bickford has been a stalwart scorer for Gorham for several years.
Ben Nelson earned several accolades for his work on the diamond this spring.
Lucas Roop and Michelle Rowe garnered Gorham’s “Outstanding Athletes” awards this spring.
Photo courtesy of Tim Spear.
Grace McGouldrick and Kyle King both raked in multiple laurels for their contributions on the field this spring, including Gorham’s own “Outstanding Athletes” award.
Photo courtesy of Tim Spear.
Anna Slager and Aaron Farr picked up Gorham’s Smith Award this season.
Photo courtesty of Tim Spear.