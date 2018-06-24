Spring Awards: Gorham

GORHAM—The Rams – both the Lady Rams and their Gentlemen counterparts – earned a number of MPA, SMAA and other awards this spring season.

Baseball (15-5, Class A State Runners-Up)

SMAA First Team – Ben Nelson (infield)

SMAA Second Team – Nolan Brown (outfield), Lucas Roop (outfield)

SMAA All-Defensive Team – Ben Nelson (SS), Nolan Brown (outfield)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Brogan McDonald

SMAA All-Academic Team – Clayton Bassingthwaite, Kyle King, Ben Nelson, Lucas Roop

Outstanding Athlete Award – Kyle King

Senior Leadership Award – Lucas Roop, David Drew, Ryan Norris

Boys Lacrosse (6-8)

SMAA Second Team – Sam Burghardt (LSM)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Jake Dupuis (M)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Chris Tucker

Spirit of the Game Award – Adam McKenney

Integrity Award – Chris Tucker

Coaches’ Award – Will Dipietrantonio

Girls Lacrosse (4-9)

SMAA Second Team – Sarah Walker (D)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Bridget Rossignol (A), Carson Battaglia (M), Hallie Shiers (D), Brooke Greatorex (D)

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Haley Lowell

SMAA All-Academic Team – Emily Chapin, Brooke Greatorex, Bridget Rossignol, Kayla Stickney, Nora Susi

Heart & Hustle Award – Kayla Stickney

Coaches’ Award – Emily Chapin, Rylie Wareham

Softball (13-5)

Maine Gatorade Player of the Year – Grace McGouldrick

SMAA Offensive Player of the Year – Grace McGouldrick

SMAA First Team – Grace McGouldrick (P)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Tatyanna Biamby, Shayla Harris

SMAA All-Academic Team – Emily Murray, Michelle Rowe

Outstanding Athlete Award – Grace McGouldrick

Most Valuable – Grace McGouldrick

Leadership Award – Shayla Harris

Coaches’ Award – Emily Murray

Boys Outdoor Track (22nd at States)

SMAA First Team – Dylan Lamont (Racewalk)

SMAA Second Team – Anthony Chase (3200)

SMAA Third Team – Jason Catoggio (Pole Vault)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Vy Duong, Garrett Higgins, Trevor Stout, Simeon Willey

Outstanding Performer – Anthony Chase

Coaches’ Award – Wil Rossignol, Simeon Willey

Girls Outdoor Track (Third at States)

SMAA First Team – Evelyn Kitchen (Javelin), Hayley Bickford (Racewalk), Kate Tugman (3200 Relay), Anna Slager (3200 Relay), Meadow Fortier (3200 Relay), Iris Kitchen (3200 Relay)

SMAA Second Team – Anna Slager (1600, 3200), Stef Meacham (Racewalk)

SMAA Third Team – Evelyn Kitchen (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

SMAA All-Academic – Hayley Bickford, Meadow Fortier, Alexis Fotter, Madison Hincher, Sarah Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Grace Libby, Megan Polchies, Anna Slager, Abigail VanLuling

Smith Award – Anna Slager

Outstanding Performer – Anna Slager (track events), Evelyn Kitchen (field events)

Coaches’ Award – Hayley Bickford

Boys Tennis (6-8)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Bennett Donohue, Aaron Farr, Sean Pocock, John Scribner

Smith Award – Aaron Farr

Doubles Award – John Scribner, Aaron Farr

Coaches’ Award – Sean Pocock

Girls Tennis (11-2)

SMAA First Team – Jocelyn Bolt (singles)

SMAA Second team – Sara McKnight (singles), Izzy Kolb (doubles), Haley Burns (doubles)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Saoirse Herlihy

Most Valuable – Sarah McKnight

Leadership Award – Saoirse Herlihy

Doubles Award -Haley Burns, Izzy Kolb

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Hayley Bickford has been a stalwart scorer for Gorham for several years.

Ben Nelson earned several accolades for his work on the diamond this spring.

Lucas Roop and Michelle Rowe garnered Gorham’s “Outstanding Athletes” awards this spring.

Photo courtesy of Tim Spear.

Grace McGouldrick and Kyle King both raked in multiple laurels for their contributions on the field this spring, including Gorham’s own “Outstanding Athletes” award.

Photo courtesy of Tim Spear.

Anna Slager and Aaron Farr picked up Gorham’s Smith Award this season.

Photo courtesty of Tim Spear.