Spring Awards: Westbrook

WESTBROOK—Spring ’18 is behind us now, meaning a variety of accolades – including the Southwestern Maine Activities Association’s own – are now available. The Blazes, as usual, picked up their fair share.

Westbrook’s spring previews can be found here.

Baseball (1-15)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Justin Coppeta

SMAA All-Academic Team – Brandt Hebert

Boys Lacrosse (4-8)

SMAA Second Team – Ryan Shackley (A)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Grayson Post (A)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Jameson Marean, Ryan Shackley

Girls Lacrosse (2-10)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Michaela Russell (A)

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Carolyn DiBiase

SMAA All-Academic Team – Sydney Cole

Softball (4-12)

SMAA First Team – Anjelica Johns (All-Purpose)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Libby Cole, Ally LaPierre

Boys Outdoor Track (17th at States)

SMAA Third Team – Dominic Creenan (Long Jump, 110 Hurdles)

Girls Outdoor Track (14th at States)

Maine Gatorade Athlete of the Year – Nyagoa Bayak

SMAA First Team – Nyagoa Bayak (High Jump)

SMAA Second Team – Nyagoa Bayak (Triple Jump)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Sandy Cao

Boys Tennis (9-4)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Landon Sjoberg, Austin Pierce, Matt Keef, Dylan Ho

Girls Tennis (8-5)

MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award

SMAA All-Academic Team – Dalena Bennett, Kallie Cyr, Rhiannon Doiron, Kelly Maguire, Maura Rielly

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Michaela Russell proved a key component for the Lady Blazes, who spent the season gradually improving.

Westbrook shorstop Justin Coppeta lines himself up to grab an incoming ball.

Nyagoa Bayak takes a stab at the High Jump at States. Bayak ultimately won the event. (She won it again at New Englands and finished second at Nationals.)

Ryan Shackley has been a key contributor for the Blazes for four years now; the team will sorely miss him in 2019.