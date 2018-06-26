Spring Awards: Westbrook

WESTBROOK—Spring ’18 is behind us now, meaning a variety of accolades – including the Southwestern Maine Activities Association’s own – are now available. The Blazes, as usual, picked up their fair share.
Baseball (1-15)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Justin Coppeta
SMAA All-Academic Team – Brandt Hebert
Boys Lacrosse (4-8)
SMAA Second Team – Ryan Shackley (A)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Grayson Post (A)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Jameson Marean, Ryan Shackley
Girls Lacrosse (2-10)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Michaela Russell (A)
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Carolyn DiBiase
SMAA All-Academic Team – Sydney Cole
Softball (4-12)
SMAA First Team – Anjelica Johns (All-Purpose)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Libby Cole, Ally LaPierre
Boys Outdoor Track (17th at States)
SMAA Third Team – Dominic Creenan (Long Jump, 110 Hurdles)
Girls Outdoor Track (14th at States)
Maine Gatorade Athlete of the Year – Nyagoa Bayak
SMAA First Team – Nyagoa Bayak (High Jump)
SMAA Second Team – Nyagoa Bayak (Triple Jump)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Sandy Cao
Boys Tennis (9-4)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Landon Sjoberg, Austin Pierce, Matt Keef, Dylan Ho
Girls Tennis (8-5)
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA All-Academic Team – Dalena Bennett, Kallie Cyr, Rhiannon Doiron, Kelly Maguire, Maura Rielly
Michaela Russell proved a key component for the Lady Blazes, who spent the season gradually improving.
Westbrook shorstop Justin Coppeta lines himself up to grab an incoming ball.
Nyagoa Bayak takes a stab at the High Jump at States. Bayak ultimately won the event. (She won it again at New Englands and finished second at Nationals.)
Ryan Shackley has been a key contributor for the Blazes for four years now; the team will sorely miss him in 2019.