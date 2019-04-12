Spring Previews: Lake Region

Baseball

Coaches: Andrew Stacy (head); Chris Small (asst., JV)

Key players lost: True Meyers, Tristan Chaine, Andrew Douglass, Connor Hunt, Matt Casey, Tyler Breton

Key players returning: Isaac Holland, Cody Allen, Chase Weese, Mark Mayo, Hayden Tremblay

Key newcomers: Nick Peterson, Logan Davis

Key matchups: Gray-New Gloucester, Fryeburg, Yarmouth, Wells

Outlook: LRHS graduated half a dozen last year; in most cases, bidding farewell to six would leave a gaping wound in the lineup, one the rest of the team would be desperate to close. “However,” Stacy says, “the younger guys have really shown a maturity this year to help anchor us offensively. It’ll come down to our pitchers’ development, and can guys step up in big spots; if we do that, we’ll be a very tough team. Also, guys are in some new spots, and how quickly they adapt, especially with this longer winter, [will matter].”

Boys Lacrosse

Coaches: Josh Plowman (head, fourth year); Nat Germond (asst., fourth year)

Last year’s record: 4-8, missed the postseason narrowly

Key players returning: Caleb Emery (sr., A); Nate Bragdon-Clement (sr., A); Peter Vigna (sr., D); Paul Vigna (sr., M); Jon Grant (sr., LSM); Brandon Sargent (jr., D); Cam Lepage (jr., A)

Key newcomers: Raider Nutley (fr., M)

Outlook: “The Lakers are coming off their best season to date and just missed the playoffs – a season in which they didn’t have any seniors on the roster,” Plowman says. “All 10 starters are back and they are adding freshman midfielder Raider Nutley. After a strong offseason, the Lakers are poised to make this the year they get into the playoffs and possibly make a run.”

Girls Lacrosse

Coach: Dave Keenan (seventh year)

Last year’s record: 13-2, Class C State Champions

Key players returning: Shayla Dunn (sr., D); Paige Davis (sr., M); Emma Brown (sr., A); Emily Lake (sr., G); Neva Leavitt (sr., M); Leah Clavette (jr., D); Kendyl Ridlon (jr., D); Gabbi White (jr., A); Shauna Hancock (so., A); Kenzie Siebert (so., M); Alli Vogel (so., D); Bella Russo (so., M); Becca Roy (so., M); Rene Carver (so., D); Leah Brogan (so., A)

Key newcomers: Rebecca Caron (fr., M); Abby Elsaesser (fr., A); Gwen Gagnon (fr., D); Ellie Hall (fr., D); Katie Keenan (fr., A/G); Brianna Sargent (fr., M); Brooke Toole (fr., A/M)

Outlook: The Lady Lakers were a force of nature last season, but graduation claimed 10 critical players from the team, leaving them this year with a much greener roster. “We’ll need to look to the freshmen and sophomores to step up and help fill some of the holes left by last year’s seniors. We have a very young, fast and athletic team. Our schedule is just as competitive this season so the girls will need to work extra hard and we should have another great season.”

Outdoor Track

Coaches: Mark Snow, Dana Caron, Heather Blake

Last year’s record: Boys 7-6, seventh at WMCs; girls 9-4, sixth at WMCs, 10th at States

Key athletes lost: Theo Snow, Thomas Noble, Hunter Russo, Sam DeSouza, Hannah Chadwick, Danica Chadwick, Maraia Nason

Key athletes returning: Devyn Hatch (sr., pole vault); Tim Moore (sr., hurdles); Nate Casali (so., distance); Emily Colson (sr., sprints/triple jump); Ciara Harriman (sr., high jump/pole vault); Madison Martin (so., racewalk)

Key newcomers: Dawson Smith (sr., distance); Christian LeBlanc (sr., sprints); Justin Mushrow (sr., throws); Trey Spearrin (fr., sprints); Kaitlyn Plummer (jr., throws); Ellery Hunt (jr., throws); Shannon Hanson (so., throws); Leah Plummer (fr., 400)

Key matchups: “We love the camaraderie of and competition at the Tri-County Clash,” Snow says. “This year it will be on May 17 at Sacopee Valley.”

Outlook: Moore, Casali and the distance squad will lead the Lakers on the boys’ side of things. Smith makes a great addition to the team, and should elevate the 4×800 Relay squad in the state rankings. The girls’ side of things is scant this spring, with just 12 names on the roster – and seven of those are newbies. Colson, Harriman and Leah Plummer should be consistent scorers, and each has a solid shot at reaching States.

Softball

Coach: Wayne Rivet

Last year’s record: 6-10

Key players lost: None

Key players returning: Maddie Rock (sr., C, .431 in 2018); Haley Fernald (sr., P, .377); Brooke Harriman (sr., SS/P, .350); Julia Murch (jr., 1B, .367); Jordan Weese (jr., 3B, .351)

Key newcomers: Sadie Tirrell (fr.,C/3B/OF); Kelsey Gerry (fr., C/OF); Haley Gove (fr., 3B/OF)

Key matchups: Fryeburg, Poland, Wells

Outlook: “This is an experienced team,” Rivet says, “with a handful of players having played varsity games for the past two to three years, led by Rock, Fernald and Harriman. How far this team goes depends upon its ability to bounce back immediately after a mistake or adversity. Too many times last year, mistakes snowballed into big innings for the opponent, leaving the Lakers too big a hole to climb out of. A challenge will be being able to start strong, since we have yet to practice on a diamond due to heavy snowfall in the area, which has our field still under inches of snow.” Rivet likes Fryeburg – regularly a top club in the Western Maine Conference, and a good measuring stick – as an important opponent, as well as Poland, against whom the Lakers have had little success in the past few seasons (“and one that we will battle with for a playoff spot,” Rivet says). Finally, there’s Wells, who return strong coaching and a number of central players from last year’s tournament team.

Girls Tennis

Coach: Kim Peterson

Key players lost: Leia Hodgdon (first singles)

Key players returning: Alyvia Wilson, Mercedes Martin, Katie Murrell, Tia Grover, Brooke Chase, Jordan Pilgrim

Key matchups: St. Dominic, Freeport

Outlook: “There are 30 girls out for tennis,” Peterson says, “so it’s hard to say what our lineup will be, due to not being on a tennis court [yet, because of snow]. Once we get outside I hope to have all beginning players start to maintain a rally.”

Shauna Hancock returns from last year’s state championship squad.

Alli Vogel returns to the field for the Lady Lakers this spring.

Nate Bragdon-Clement will see a lot of playing time for the Gentlemen Lakers this spring.