Spring Previews: Windham

Baseball

Coach: Cody Dube

Last year’s record: 10-6

Key players returning: Bryce Afthim (sr., P/SS); Brady Afthim (so., C); Chris Naylor (jr., P); William Brooks (3B)

Key matchups: Scarborough, South Portland, Deering

Outlook: “The outlook is very positive. We have a good returning group and look to build on a successful season from last year.”



Boys Lacrosse

Coach: Pete Small

Last year’s record: 11-3; defeated Bangor in playoff quarters, but fell to Portland in semis

Key players lost: Nazari Henderson (M), Andrei Voinea (M), Ryan Logue (M)

Key players returning: Braxton Cassidy (sr., D); Logan Douglass (sr., D); Tommy Lekousi (sr., M); Tyler Woolston (sr., A); Seth Wall (jr., M); Matty Babb (jr., M); Ben Elliot (jr., G); Brady Jackson (jr., LSM)

Key matchups: Portland, Gardiner, Bonny Eagle

Outlook: The Eagles return the huge majority of last year’s highly successful roster; they return as well multiple boys who were injured in 2018 – namely, Josh Mora (sr., D) and Anthony Gugliuzza (jr., M) – and add a helping of good incoming depth. Windham pulled out a number of close bouts last season, and are well-positioned heading into those rematches. Still, as Small says, “The Eagles will have to come together as a team and play unselfishly as a unit, as well as increase scoring from multiple players, to find success.”

Boys Indoor Track

Coaches: Paula Pock (head), Dan Jackson (asst.), Mike Martin (asst.), George McCrillis (asst.)

Last year’s results: Sixth at Southwesterns, eighth at States

Key athletes lost: Alex Wilkins (Southwestern/SMAAs Long Jump and Triple Jump champion); Mitch Budroe (sprints)

Key athletes returning: Mason Rosborough (sr., distance); Connor Abbotoni (sr., mid-distance/relays); Sam Cole (sr., mid-distance/relays); Stuart Salom (sr., hurdles/sprints); Colby Dionne (sprints); Ethan Wert (so., throws/sprints); Ryan Abbotoni (so., throws/sprints); Boden Sebasteanski (so., throws/sprints)

Key newcomers: Mark Mills (distance); Matt Fox (jumps); Josh Guite (jumps/throws); Will Steward (sprints/jumps); Wyatt Flibbert (sprints/jumps)

Outlook: “We should continue to build on our indoor performances and have strong relays and mid-distance,” Pock says. “We will be competitive in regular season meets, but may struggle for points in the championship meets. We hope to continue working on all our events to build up our team for coming years.”

Girls Outdoor Track

Coach: Jeff Riddle

Last year’s results: 20+ competitors at Southwesterns, Scarborough Relay Champions

Key athletes lost: Dani Meader (Captain)

Key athletes returning: Katherine Lewis, Abigail Clinch, Haley Froisland, Danielle Hall, Miranda Lewis, Brenna Milliken, Sam Phinney, Becca Turner, Carly Witherow, Hailey Applebee, Hannah Langstaff, Dianne Ingalls, Molly Cochrane, Kaitlyn Hill, Camille Culpovich, Isabel Dionne, Even Shultz, Jordyn Policano, Abigail Clinch, Telia Flores-Brown, Sierra Guite, Morgan Proulx, Molly Skvorak, Katelyn Smith, Riley Silvia, Meghan Harmon, Lindsey MacDonald, Monica Agneta

Key meets: Scarborough Relays, home on April 30.

Outlook: The Lady Eagles lost just one last year to graduation – that’s Meader – but return 19 dedicated and experienced girls this spring while also adding 25 or so to their ranks. “[Windham] is prepped and excited to earn team points; set PRs; break school records and exceed qualifying times, heights and distances this Spring,” says Riddle, “all to get the largest number of ladies in school history to earn the right to compete in events at the State Championship on June 1st.” Riddle envisions all of last year’s States qualifiers making it back there, but his goal is to get every one of his girls into Southwesterns.” He likes the Scarborough Relays on their own merits and because his girls won that meet last year, but notes too that, “Each and every opportunity to compete during the short regular season – with only five or so meets offered – creates an opportunity for the athlete to qualify, making that moment a key ‘matchup.’” On the whole, Windham just likes to get out there and vie: “There isn’t necessarily a certain team we’re excited to compete against, as we truly appreciate the opportunity to compete with ourselves and every team scheduled,” Riddle says. “We hope to win as many meets as possible, as winning meets or being in the top two team places…means our athletes are progressing well.”

Softball

Coach: Fred Wilcox

Last year’s record: 10-8, bested Bonny Eagle in the postseason prelims, but fell to Noble 3-1 in the quarters

Key players lost: Alex Morang (now playing at Simmons), Taylah Piazza (USM), Lauren Talbot (UMass Dartmouth), Meg Joy, Katelyn Troiano

Key players returning: Erin Elder (sr., CF, Captain); Chloe Wilcox (jr., C, Captain); Whitney Wilson (jr., P, Captain)

Key newcomers: Ellie Wilson

Key matchups: TA, Scarborough, Massabesic, Noble

Outlook: The Eagles are young this year, and several girls will see varsity innings for the first time. “I expect them all to come in and hit the ground running,” Coach Wilcox says of his newbies, “as they have great leadership to follow. One newcomer that stands out is freshman Ellie Wilson. She has a strong bat and arm, and a ton of potential, which we hope she will bring out this season.” Elder, Chloe Wilcox and Wilson, the Tri-Captains, comprise the squad’s battery, with Wilson and Elder as the one-two pitching combo and Wilcox manning home. “Having that strong leadership at those positions sets us up for successm,” Coach Wilcox says. “They all bring a solid bat with long ball and small ball ability.” Windham likes opening day vs. TA as a key matchup, as it will provide an early test for the outfit.

Boys Tennis

Coach: Garry Stone

Last year’s record: 9-5; fifth seed in A South tournament, defeated

Key players lost: Trevor Crowley (second singles, Captain); Cory Hutchison (first doubles)

Key players returning: Stephen Sepulveda (first singles), Vireak Tray (third singles).

Outlook: “We expect to be a solid, competitive team again as we only lost two players,” Stone says simply. In addition to Sepulveda and Tray, Stone highlights Ben White and Co-Captain Andrew Wing, both doubles players.

Girls Tennis

Coach: Katy Dresnok

Last year’s record: 7-7

Key players lost: Gabby Smith, Anna Cancelarich

Key players returning: Delia Inman, Rachel Frost, Megan Fleck

Key matchups: Portland, Deering

Outlook: “The outlook looks great,” Dresnok says. “We have a bunch of returning players who have strengthened their skills tremendously and have a real love for the game.”

Girls lacrosse coach Matt Perkins couldn’t be reached.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Tyler Woolston – who committed last fall to play lacrosse at the University of Vermont, beginning next year – returns to the field to help lead the Eagles this spring.

Brady Afthim, a sophomore this year, will play a critical role for the Eagles in (what should be) a successful season.