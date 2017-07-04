Spring Reviews: Lake Region

NAPLES – What with the seasons themselves behind us, and all the awards awarded, now’s the time if ever there was one: Let’s take a look back at Lake Regions’ performances on the baseball and softball fields, the lax fields, the tennis courts and the track in 2017.

Baseball

Andrew Stacy’s boys doubled their win tally from last year: Whereas they finished 3-13 and well outside the postseason in 2016, they finished 6-10 in 2017 – still outside the postseason, yes, but only by a hair. The Lakers opened their schedule on a three-game skid, losing to Poland, Freeport and Fryeburg; they then picked up their first win, a bit of revenge over the Knights, 9-3. From there, additional Ws trickled in: 3-1 over Gray-New Gloucester, 14-0 over St. Dom, 14-2 over Waynflete, 5-4 over Wells (who, incidentally, eventually finished second in B South) and 5-4 over Kennebunk.

Stacy himself is new to the team, so perhaps he’s brought with him a fresh chemistry, one suited to this particular group of athletes. If so, further good things might well be in the offing for 2018.

Boys Lacrosse

Josh Plowman is beginning to mold the LRHS boys lax program into something worth watching. No, the team didn’t post a winning record or reach the playoffs this year – in fact, they picked up just one W, a 17-4 drubbing of St. Dom, and finished in last – but to see them play nowadays is to see them play more like a team than ever before, to show greater awareness of the field and their roles and their opponents. That sort of knowledge is, of course, the foundation on which a successful program must be built, and it makes watching the Lakers plenty of fun.

The Lakers, it’s important to note, also logged near-misses against a couple teams: They fell to Waynflete by just one, 13-12, for example, and to Wells by just two, 8-6. Likewise, their bout with Bonny Eagle, though it ended 11-6, was tight for quite some time, and could’ve gone their way.

Girls Lacrosse

Dave Keenan’s girls finished over .500 in the regular season, at 7-5 – good enough for sixth in B South. The Lady Lakers began their spring with a 17-2 slaughter of Erskine, then downed St. Dom before suffering their first defeat, to Kennebunk. As the weeks passed, the team also earned victories against Winslow, Wells, Waynflete, Freeport, Fryeburg and York.

In the playoff quarterfinals, Keenan & Co. logged a huge upset, toppling No. 3 York 11-0. The Lady Lakers then faced off with Falmouth, who’d upended them 18-8 barely two weeks prior. The second time around, LRHS battled brilliantly; they fell, to be sure, but barely – by the paper-thin margin of 13-12.

Softball

Wayne Rivet’s girls performed just a hair better in 2017 than in 2016. Last spring, the Lady Lakers went 2-14, while this spring, they finished 3-13, picking up Ws vs. St. Dom, Cape Elizabeth and Freeport. Those latter two wins came near the end of the season, though, suggesting that perhaps LRHS was finding a certain rhythm. Their victory over Cape is especially noteworthy, since the Capers advanced comfortably into the tournament ranked eighth.

Girls Tennis

Kim Peterson’s girls struggled this spring, going 0-12.

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

Mark Snow and Dana Caron’s boys squad “had a successful season individually,” as Snow said. “[They set] many personal records, despite their 2-10 team record. Dakota Stover, Theo Snow, Cody Doucette and Thomas Noble competed in the State Meet, with Dakota notching a fifth place finish in the long jump.”

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

Meanwhile, Snow and Caron’s girls contingent “was more successful, with a team record of 9-4,” as Snow said. “Meghan Boos, Danica Chadwick, Catherine Christiansen, Samantha DeSouza and Hannah Chadwick competed in the State Meet. At the meet, Samantha DeSouza broke the school record in the shot put (35-6, fourth place) and placed fifth in the discus. Catherine Christiansen broke the school record in the 400 meters (1:00.06) while placing third. Hannah Chadwick placed second in the triple jump. All three girls represented Maine at the New England Championships in their main events.”

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Brandon Sargent unwinds into a shot vs. Bonny Eagle, midseason.

Brendan Bass cuts forward on the attack for LRHS at Bonny Eagle, midseason.