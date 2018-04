Spring Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

Baseball

April 23 Waynflete 4 p.m.

April 25 @ Poland 4 p.m.

April 27 Greely 4:15 p.m.

April 30 @ Lake Region 4 p.m.

May 2 @ Traip 4 p.m.

May 4 Fryeburg 4 p.m.

May 7 @ York 4 p.m.

May 9 Lake Region 4 p.m.

May 11 @ Morse 4 p.m.

May 14 Poland 4 p.m.

May 16 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

May 18 @ Yarmouth 4:30 p.m.

May 22 Wells 4 p.m.

May 23 York 4 p.m.

May 25 @ Freeport 4 p.m.

May 29 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

April 12 Wells 6 p.m.

April 24 Fryeburg 4:30 p.m.

April 27 @ Mt. Blue 6 p.m.

May 3 St. Dom 5 p.m.

May 7 @ Lincoln 4 p.m.

May 9 @ Lake Region 6:15 p.m.

May 12 Morse 11:30 a.m.

May 16 @ St. Dom 4 p.m.

May 18 Oak Hill 4 p.m.

May 24 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

May 29 Lake Region 6 p.m.

June 1 @ NYA 4 p.m.

Outdoor Track

April 13 @ Bob Morse Invitational (at Yarmouth; w/Greely) 12 p.m.

April 27 St. Dom, Wells, Yarmouth 3:30 p.m.

May 4 @ York (w/Lake Region, Seacoast Christian) 3:30 p.m.

May 11 NYA, Greely 3:30 p.m.

May 18 @ Poland (w/NYA) 3:30 p.m.

May 26 WMCs 10 a.m.

June 2 States (at Foxcroft) 10 a.m.

June 9 @ New Englands (at UNH) TBD

Softball

April 20 Wells 4 p.m.

April 23 Traip 4 p.m.

April 25 @ Poland 4 p.m.

April 27 Greely 4:15 p.m.

April 30 @ Lake Region 4 p.m.

May 2 @ Traip 4 p.m.

May 4 Fryeburg 4 p.m.

May 7 @ York 4 p.m.

May 9 Lake Region 4 p.m.

May 11 @ Morse 4 p.m.

May 14 Poland 4 p.m.

May 16 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

May 18 @ Yarmouth 4:30 p.m.

May 23 York 4 p.m.

May 25 @ Freeport 4 p.m.

May 29 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

Josiah Rottari fields a ball for G-NG last year.