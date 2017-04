Spring Schedules: Lake Region

Baseball

April 14 Poland 4 p.m.

April 21 Freeport 11 a.m.

April 24 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

April 26 St. Dominic 4 p.m.

April 28 @ Poland 4 p.m.

May 1 @ Greely 5 p.m.

May 3 @ Gray-New Gloucester 4 p.m.

May 8 Falmouth 4 p.m.

May 10 @ Yarmouth 4 p.m.

May 12 Waynflete 4 p.m.

May 17 @ Falmouth 4 p.m.

May 19 @ Wells 4 p.m.

May 22 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

May 24 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

May 26 @ Freeport 4 p.m.

May 31 York 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

April 26 Fryeburg 4 p.m.

April 29 @ Bonny Eagle 3 p.m.

May 3 St. Dom 4 p.m.

May 6 @ Wells 5 p.m.

May 9 @ Waynflete 4 p.m.

May 13 Camden Hills 1 p.m.

May 17 Falmouth 4 p.m.

May 19 North Yarmouth 4 p.m.

May 23 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

May 25 Wells 6 p.m.

May 30 @ NYA 4 p.m.

May 31 @ St. Dom 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

April 29 @ Erskine TBA

May 2 St. Dom 4 p.m.

May 6 @ Waynflete (at Fitzpatrick Stadium) 4 p.m.

May 8 @ Kennebunk 4 p.m.

May 10 Yarmouth 4 p.m.

May 13 Winslow 4 p.m.

May 16 Wells 4 p.m.

May 19 @ Cape Elizabeth 5 p.m.

May 23 @ Freeport 4 p.m.

May 26 Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

May 30 Fryeburg 4 p.m.

June 2 @ York 4 p.m.

Outdoor Track

April 28 @ York (Kennebunk, NYA, Seacoast Christian, Traip) 3:30 p.m.

May 6 Freeport, Greely 3:30 p.m.

May 12 @ Wells (Poland, Yarmouth) 3:30 p.m.

May 18 @ Sacopee Valley (Fryeburg, Waynflete) 3:30 p.m.

May 27 Western Maine Conference Championship TBA

June 3 @ States (at Yarmouth) TBA

Softball

April 14 Poland 4 p.m.

April 21 Freeport 11 a.m.

April 24 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

April 26 St. Dom 4 p.m.

April 28 @ Poland 4 p.m.

May 1 @ Greely 5 p.m.

May 3 @ G-NG 4 p.m.

May 8 Falmouth 4 p.m.

May 10 @ Yarmouth 4 p.m.

May 15 Sacopee Valley 4 p.m.

May 17 @ Falmouth 4 p.m.

May 19 @ Wells 4 p.m.

May 22 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

May 24 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

May 26 @ Freeport 4 p.m.

May 31 York 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

April 26 @ Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

April 28 Freeport 3:30 p.m.

May 1 Falmouth 4 p.m.

May 3 @ Greely 4 p.m.

May 5 @ York 4 p.m.

May 8 Yarmouth 4 p.m.

May 9 Kennebunk/Wells 4 p.m.

May 11 St. Dom 4 p.m.

May 12 @ Freeport 3:30 p.m.

May 16 Waynflete 4 p.m.

May 17 @ NYA 4 p.m.

May 19 York 4 p.m.

Cam Hill fights in an uphill battle for the Lakers at Cape Elizabeth last spring. Whereas Lake Region is a developing program, the Capers have long sat atop the Maine heap.

The Laker boys, headed by coach Josh Plowman, took a first step forward last year – and should take another this year.