Spring Schedules: Windham

Baseball

April 17 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

April 23 @ Scarborough 4:30 p.m.

April 25 South Portland 4:30 p.m.

April 27 @ Westbrook 10 a.m.

April 30 @ Falmouth 4:30 p.m.

May 2 Gorham 4:30 p.m.

May 7 @ Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

May 9 Sanford 4:30 p.m.

May 11 Deering 9:30 a.m.

May 14 @ Cheverus 4:30 p.m.

May 16 @ Portland 7 p.m.

May 18 Marshwood 11 a.m.

May 21 @ Noble 4:30 p.m.

May 23 Thornton 4:30 p.m.

May 25 @ Massabesic 10 a.m.

May 28 Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

April 22 Sanford 6:45 p.m.

April 24 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

April 27 @ Massabesic 12 p.m.

May 1 @ Westbrook 5:30 p.m.

May 3 @ Edward Little 4 p.m.

May 10 Marshwood 6:45 p.m.

May 15 @ Biddeford 5:30 p.m.

May 17 Gardiner 6:45 p.m.

May 22 Noble 6:45 p.m.

May 24 @ Portland 4 p.m.

May 28 Gorham 7 p.m.

May 31 Bonny Eagle 6:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

April 22 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

April 25 Lewiston 6:30 p.m.

May 2 Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

May 6 Lake Region 6:30 p.m.

May 9 @ Deering 3:30 p.m.

May 11 Cheverus 10 a.m.

May 16 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

May 18 @ Messalonskee TBD

May 21 TA 6:30 p.m.

May 23 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

May 28 South Portland 5:15 p.m.

May 30 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Outdoor Track

April 23 @ Marshwood (w/Biddeford, Portland) 4 p.m.

April 30 Kennebunk, Scarborough, South Portland 4 p.m.

May 7 @ Sanford (w/Cheverus, Gorham) 4 p.m.

May 10 Boys @ Westbrook Relays 4 p.m.

May 10 Girls @ Scarborough Relays 4 p.m.

May 14 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Falmouth, Westbrook) 3:45 p.m.

May 17 @ Cumberland County Meet (at South Portland) 3:45 p.m.

May 20 @ Gorham Freshman Invitational 4 p.m.

May 25 @ Southwesterns (at Falmouth) 10 a.m.

June 1 @ States (at Lewiston) 10 a.m.

June 8 @ New Englands (at TA) 10 a.m.

Softball

April 18 TA 4 p.m.

April 22 @ Westbrook 4 p.m.

April 24 @ Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

April 26 Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

April 29 @ Deering 4 p.m.

May 1 Cheverus/North Yarmouth 4:30 p.m.

May 3 @ Gorham 5:30 p.m.

May 6 Falmouth 4:30 p.m.

May 8 @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

May 10 Kennebunk 4:30 p.m.

May 13 @ Noble 4:30 p.m.

May 15 Massabesic 4:30 p.m.

May 17 @ Sanford 4:30 p.m.

May 20 Portland 4 p.m.

May 22 @ South Portland 4:30 p.m.

May 24 Scarborough 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

April 22 @ Massabesic 4 p.m.

April 24 Portland 4 p.m.

April 26 Sanford 4:30 p.m.

April 29 @ TA 4:30 p.m.

May 3 Cheverus 4 p.m.

May 6 @ Deering 4:15 p.m.

May 8 Falmouth 4:30 p.m.

May 10 @ Scarborough 4:30 p.m.

May 13 Westbrook 4 p.m.

May 15 @ Marshwood 4:45 p.m.

May 17 Kennebunk/Wells 4 p.m.

May 20 @ Gorham 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

April 22 Massabesic 4 p.m.

April 24 @ Portland 4 p.m.

April 26 @ Sanford 4:30 p.m.

April 29 TA 4:30 p.m.

May 3 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

May 6 Deering 3:45 p.m.

May 8 @ Falmouth 4:30 p.m.

May 10 Scarborough 4:30 p.m.

May 13 @ Westbrook 4 p.m.

May 15 Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

May 17 @ Kennebunk/Wells 4 p.m.

May 20 Gorham 4 p.m.

Tommy Lekousi battles a Portland opponent in a playoff bout last spring.

Belle Skvorak blasts a shot on-net in a playoff bout at Falmouth last year.