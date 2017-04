Spring Schedules: Windham

Baseball

April 22 South Portland 11 a.m.

April 25 @ Noble 4 p.m.

April 27 Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

April 29 @ Biddeford 11 a.m.

May 2 @ Westbrook 4:15 p.m.

May 4 Thornton Academy 4:30 p.m.

May 5 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

May 9 Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

May 11 @ Portland 4:30 p.m.

May 13 @ Massabesic 10 a.m.

May 16 Deering 4 p.m.

May 18 Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

May 23 @ Scarborough 3:30 p.m.

May 25 Gorham 4 p.m.

May 26 Sanford 4:30 p.m.

May 30 @ South Portland 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

April 21 Massabesic 11:15 a.m.

April 25 @ Portland 5:15 p.m.

April 28 Edward Little 6:15 p.m.

May 1 Bonny Eagle 6:15 p.m.

May 5 @ Biddeford 4 p.m.

May 9 @ Noble 4 p.m.

May 13 @ Gardiner 10 a.m.

May 16 Marshwood 6:15 p.m.

May 19 Scarborough 6:15 p.m.

May 24 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

May 26 @ Deering 4 p.m.

May 30 Westbrook 6:15 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

April 22 Edward Little 10 a.m.

April 27 @ Cheverus 4:30 p.m.

May 2 Scarborough 6 p.m.

May 4 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

May 8 @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

May 11 Deering 6 p.m.

May 13 @ Camden Hills 11 a.m.

May 16 @ Portland 3:45 p.m.

May 18 Massabesic 6 p.m.

May 22 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

May 25 Maine Girls’ Academy 4:30 p.m.

May 30 @ Westbrook 6:15 p.m.

Boys Outdoor Track

April 26 Noble, Cheverus 3:45 p.m.

May 2 @ Biddeford (w/Sanford, Deering) 3:45 p.m.

May 5 @ Kiwanis Relays (at Westbrook) 4 p.m.

May 10 @ Massabesic (w/TA, South Portland) 3:45 p.m.

May 15 @ Gorham (w/Scarborough, Westbrook) 3:45 p.m.

May 19 @ Cumberland County Meet (at Scarborough) 4 p.m.

May 27 @ Southwesterns (at Noble) 10 a.m.

June 3 @ States (at Massabesic) TBA

Girls Outdoor Track

April 25 @ Noble (w/MGA, Cheverus) 3:45 p.m.

May 3 Sanford, Biddeford, Deering 3:45 p.m.

May 5 @ Scarborough Relays 4 p.m.

May 9 @ South Portland (w/Massabesic, TA) 4 p.m.

May 15 @ Gorham (w/Scarborough, Westbrook) 3:45 p.m.

May 19 @ Cumberland County Meet (at Scarborough) 4 p.m.

May 27 @ Southwesterns (at Noble) 10 a.m.

June 3 @ States (at Massabesic) TBA

Boys Tennis

April 24 Biddeford 4 p.m.

April 26 @ South Portland 4:15 p.m.

April 28 @ Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

May 3 Portland 4:30 p.m.

May 5 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

May 10 Cheverus 4:30 p.m.

May 11 @ Massabesic 4:30 p.m.

May 12 @ Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

May 15 TA 4:30 p.m.

May 18 @ Scarborough 4:30 p.m.

May 19 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

May 22 @ Deering 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

April 24 @ Biddeford 3:30 p.m.

April 26 South Portland 3:30 p.m.

May 1 MGA 3:30 p.m.

May 3 @ Portland 3:30 p.m.

May 5 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

May 10 @ Cheverus 4:30 p.m.

May 11 Massabesic 3:30 p.m.

May 12 Marshwood 4:30 p.m.

May 15 @ TA 4:30 p.m.

May 18 Scarborough 4:30 p.m.

May 19 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

May 22 Deering 4 p.m.

Softball

April 21 @ Marshwood 1 p.m.

April 24 Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

April 26 South Portland 4 p.m.

April 28 @ Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

May 1 @ Massabesic 4 p.m.

May 3 Sanford 4:30 p.m.

May 5 Scarborough 4 p.m.

May 8 @ Deering 6:30 p.m.

May 10 @ Westbrook (double-header at Fraser Field) 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

May 12 Cheverus 6 p.m.

May 17 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

May 19 MGA 4 p.m.

May 22 TA 4:30 p.m.

May 24 @ Portland 4:15 p.m.

May 25 Noble 4:30 p.m.

Tommy Lekousi battles in a matchup at Bonny Eagle last spring.

Danielle Tardiff hurls a ball toward home for the Eagles in a matchup with South Portland last spring. Windham is likely to post another strong season this year.