Spring Sports Awards: Bonny Eagle

STANDISH – Awards for the spring season are (finally) available in full, and the Scots, as usual, did quite well for themselves. The baseball and girls lacrosse squads garnered a number of plaudits from the Southwestern Maine Activities Association (SMAA), for instance, as did the track team.
Baseball
SMAA First Team – Kolby Lambert (OF), Arlo Pike (DH)
SMAA All-Defensive Team – Kolby Lambert (OF)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Christian Napolitano
Bonny Eagle Freshman Scholar Athlete – Shaun Brilliant, Jr.
Bonny Eagle MVP – Christian Napolitano
Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Brady Grass
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Greg Emerson
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – August Salevsky
Boys Lacrosse
Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Spencer Shields (A)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Spencer Shields (A)
SMAA All-Academic – Dominic Bruni, Tanner McClure, Aaron Rae, Spencer Shields, Cameron Trafford
Bonny Eagle Outstanding Athlete (full year) – Tanner McClure
Bonny Eagle Junior Scholar Athlete – James Conley
Bonny Eagle Sophomore Scholar Athlete – Aidan McGlone
Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Aaron Rae
Bonny Eagle MVP – Christian Napolitano
Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Brady Grass
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Greg Emerson
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – August Salevsky
Girls Lacrosse
Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Natalie Bushey
SMAA Second Team – Natalie Bushey (D), Cat Biegel (M)
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Keelin Sweeney
SMAA Honorable Mention – Kaley Rumery (M)
SMAA All-Academic – Natalie Bushey, Sam Morash, Cat Biegel
Bonny Eagle Citizenship Award (full year) – Cat Biegel
Bonny Eagle Outstanding Athlete (full year) – Natalie Bushey
US Marine Corps Scholar Athlete (full year) – Sam Morash
Bonny Eagle Richard Harkins Scholar Athlete (full year) – Cat Biegel
Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Cat Biegel, Natalie Bushey, Alexandra Farley, Sam Morash
Bonny Eagle Offensive MVP – Cat Biegel
Bonny Eagle Defensive MVP – Natalie Bushey
Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Cat Biegel
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Julia Madsen
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Sam Morash
Softball
SMAA Honorable Mention – Makala Greene, Nell Spencer
SMAA All-Academic – Maddie Corbett, Nell Spencer
Bonny Eagle Junior Scholar Athlete – Sarah Champagne
Bonny Eagle Sophomore Scholar Athlete – Cassidy Grass
Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Maddie Corbett, Lauryn Fagan, Nell Spencer
Bonny Eagle MVP – Makala Greene
Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Emily Harmon
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Sydney Gillingham
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Blake Morin
Bonny Eagle Slugger Award – Makala Greene (.350)
Boys Tennis
SMAA First Team Singles – Fynn Frenzel
SMAA All-Academic – Zach Steinwachs, Zach Walker
Bonny Eagle MVP – Fynn Frenzel
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Cam White
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Zach Walker
Bonny Eagle Coach’s Award – Aidan Rausch
Bonny Eagle Best Manager – Leonardo Palumbo
Girls Tennis
SMAA All-Academic – Kathryn Bearor, Katie Blohm, CiCi Deakin, Lindsay Gleason, Mackenzie MacDonald, Chastity Raymond
Bonny Eagle MVP – Andrea Nicole Sfeir Medina
Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Kathryn Bearor
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Katie Blohm
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Makenzie MacDonald
Boys Outdoor Track & Field
SMAA First Team – Michael O’Clair (300 Hurdles), Ben Steeves (800)
SMAA Second Team – Ben Steeves (400), Caleb Pendleton (1600)
SMAA Third Team – Caleb Pendleton (800)
SMAA All-Academic – Jordan Fournier, Trevor Neal, Michael O’Clair, Caleb Pendleton, Ben Steeves, Archer Thomas
Bonny Eagle Citizenship Award (full year) – Jake Cook
US Army Scholar Athlete (full year) – Archer Thomas
US Marine Corps Scholar Athlete (full year) – Caleb Pendleton
Bonny Eagle Richard Harkins Scholar Athlete (full year) – Ben Steeves
Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Jake Cook, Caleb Pendleton, Michael O’Clair, Ben Steeves
Bonny Eagle MVP – Ben Steeves
Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Jake Cook
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Derek Cole
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Michael O’Clair
Girls Outdoor Track & Field
SMAA First Team – Ami Beaumier (3200), Kayla Raymond (4×800)
SMAA Second Team – Kayla Raymond (800), Ami Beaumier (1600)
SMAA All-Academic – Holly Thomas
Bonny Eagle Freshman Scholar Athlete – Emma Noonan, Emma Abbott
Bonny Eagle Super Scot (played all four years, all three seasons) – Holly Thomas
Bonny Eagle MVP – Hannah Corbett
Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Brianna Houser
Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Mikayla Freeman
Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Abigail Nelson
In addition to the above spring awards, Jennifer Turner, a volleyball and basketball player, earned the US Army Female Scholar Athlete award.
Caleb Pendleton raked in a number of plaudits this season.
Maddie Corbett paid her dues as a high school athlete, competing in all three season through all four of her years.
Spencer Shields picked up awards from both the Conference and Bonny Eagle itself, as well as earning a spot in the Maine Senior All-Star game.
Cat Biegel garnered a mountain of accolades this spring.