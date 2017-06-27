Spring Sports Awards: Bonny Eagle

STANDISH – Awards for the spring season are (finally) available in full, and the Scots, as usual, did quite well for themselves. The baseball and girls lacrosse squads garnered a number of plaudits from the Southwestern Maine Activities Association (SMAA), for instance, as did the track team.

Baseball

SMAA First Team – Kolby Lambert (OF), Arlo Pike (DH)

SMAA All-Defensive Team – Kolby Lambert (OF)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Christian Napolitano

Bonny Eagle Freshman Scholar Athlete – Shaun Brilliant, Jr.

Bonny Eagle MVP – Christian Napolitano

Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Brady Grass

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Greg Emerson

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – August Salevsky

Boys Lacrosse

Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Spencer Shields (A)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Spencer Shields (A)

SMAA All-Academic – Dominic Bruni, Tanner McClure, Aaron Rae, Spencer Shields, Cameron Trafford

Bonny Eagle Outstanding Athlete (full year) – Tanner McClure

Bonny Eagle Junior Scholar Athlete – James Conley

Bonny Eagle Sophomore Scholar Athlete – Aidan McGlone

Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Aaron Rae

Bonny Eagle MVP – Christian Napolitano

Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Brady Grass

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Greg Emerson

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – August Salevsky

Girls Lacrosse

Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Natalie Bushey

SMAA Second Team – Natalie Bushey (D), Cat Biegel (M)

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Keelin Sweeney

SMAA Honorable Mention – Kaley Rumery (M)

SMAA All-Academic – Natalie Bushey, Sam Morash, Cat Biegel

Bonny Eagle Citizenship Award (full year) – Cat Biegel

Bonny Eagle Outstanding Athlete (full year) – Natalie Bushey

US Marine Corps Scholar Athlete (full year) – Sam Morash

Bonny Eagle Richard Harkins Scholar Athlete (full year) – Cat Biegel

Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Cat Biegel, Natalie Bushey, Alexandra Farley, Sam Morash

Bonny Eagle Offensive MVP – Cat Biegel

Bonny Eagle Defensive MVP – Natalie Bushey

Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Cat Biegel

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Julia Madsen

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Sam Morash

Softball

SMAA Honorable Mention – Makala Greene, Nell Spencer

SMAA All-Academic – Maddie Corbett, Nell Spencer

Bonny Eagle Junior Scholar Athlete – Sarah Champagne

Bonny Eagle Sophomore Scholar Athlete – Cassidy Grass

Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Maddie Corbett, Lauryn Fagan, Nell Spencer

Bonny Eagle MVP – Makala Greene

Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Emily Harmon

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Sydney Gillingham

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Blake Morin

Bonny Eagle Slugger Award – Makala Greene (.350)

Boys Tennis

SMAA First Team Singles – Fynn Frenzel

SMAA All-Academic – Zach Steinwachs, Zach Walker

Bonny Eagle MVP – Fynn Frenzel

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Cam White

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Zach Walker

Bonny Eagle Coach’s Award – Aidan Rausch

Bonny Eagle Best Manager – Leonardo Palumbo

Girls Tennis

SMAA All-Academic – Kathryn Bearor, Katie Blohm, CiCi Deakin, Lindsay Gleason, Mackenzie MacDonald, Chastity Raymond

Bonny Eagle MVP – Andrea Nicole Sfeir Medina

Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Kathryn Bearor

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Katie Blohm

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Makenzie MacDonald

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

SMAA First Team – Michael O’Clair (300 Hurdles), Ben Steeves (800)

SMAA Second Team – Ben Steeves (400), Caleb Pendleton (1600)

SMAA Third Team – Caleb Pendleton (800)

SMAA All-Academic – Jordan Fournier, Trevor Neal, Michael O’Clair, Caleb Pendleton, Ben Steeves, Archer Thomas

Bonny Eagle Citizenship Award (full year) – Jake Cook

US Army Scholar Athlete (full year) – Archer Thomas

US Marine Corps Scholar Athlete (full year) – Caleb Pendleton

Bonny Eagle Richard Harkins Scholar Athlete (full year) – Ben Steeves

Bonny Eagle Super Scot (competed all four years, all three seasons) – Jake Cook, Caleb Pendleton, Michael O’Clair, Ben Steeves

Bonny Eagle MVP – Ben Steeves

Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Jake Cook

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Derek Cole

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Michael O’Clair

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

SMAA First Team – Ami Beaumier (3200), Kayla Raymond (4×800)

SMAA Second Team – Kayla Raymond (800), Ami Beaumier (1600)

SMAA All-Academic – Holly Thomas

Bonny Eagle Freshman Scholar Athlete – Emma Noonan, Emma Abbott

Bonny Eagle Super Scot (played all four years, all three seasons) – Holly Thomas

Bonny Eagle MVP – Hannah Corbett

Bonny Eagle Most Dedicated – Brianna Houser

Bonny Eagle Most Improved – Mikayla Freeman

Bonny Eagle Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Abigail Nelson

In addition to the above spring awards, Jennifer Turner, a volleyball and basketball player, earned the US Army Female Scholar Athlete award.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Caleb Pendleton raked in a number of plaudits this season.

Maddie Corbett paid her dues as a high school athlete, competing in all three season through all four of her years.

Spencer Shields picked up awards from both the Conference and Bonny Eagle itself, as well as earning a spot in the Maine Senior All-Star game.

Cat Biegel garnered a mountain of accolades this spring.