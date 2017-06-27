Spring Sports Awards: Gorham

GORHAM – This year’s spring awards have all finally hit the streets, and the Rams once again have reason to be proud. Baseball, boys lax, girls lax, girls tennis: All picked up a grab-bag of acclaim from, for instance, the Southwestern Maine Activities Association (SMAA).

Baseball

SMAA Champions

Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Jason Komulainen, Logan Drouin

SMAA Edson Hadlock Award for Most Valuable Pitcher – Logan Drouin

SMAA First Team – Kyle King (3B), Ben Nelson (IF), David Drew (OF), Logan Drouin (P)

SMAA Second Team – Logan Drouin (OF), Nolan Brown (OF), Jason Komulainen (C)

SMAA All-Defensive Team – Kyle King (3B), Jason Komulainen (C)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Brogan McDonald

SMAA All-Academic Team – RJ St. Cyr

Boys Lacrosse

MPA Class A Sportmanship Award

US Lacrosse All-American – Carter Landry (G)

Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Alex York (A), Carter Landry (G)

SMAA Player of the Year – Carter Landry (G)

SMAA First Team – Cam Wright (M), Carter Landry (G), Alex York (A), Mat Anderson (D)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Ryan Hamblen (D)

SMAA All-Academic – Ryan Hamblen, Brady Rioux

Girls Lacrosse

Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Athena Pappalardo

SMAA Second Team – Bridget Rossignol (A)

SMAA First Team – Athena Pappalardo (D)

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Faith Dillon

SMAA Honorable Mention – Celia Begonia (M)

SMAA All-Academic – Audrey Perreault, Athena Pappalardo

Softball

SMAA First Team – Grace McGouldrick (U)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Shay Harris, Carli Labrecque

SMAA All-Academic – Abigail Flint, Carli Labrecque, Tiril Wiig

Boys Tennis

SMAA Second Team Doubles – Ryan Firmin and Dylan Weeks

SMAA All-Academic – Ryan Firmin, Thomas Matthews, Connor Sweatt

Girls Tennis

SMAA First Team Singles – Jocelyn Bolt

SMAA Second Team Singles – Whitney King

SMAA First Team Doubles – Avery Arena and Delaney Burns

SMAA All-Academic – Delaney Burns, Kathryn Christianson, Whitney King, Diana Kolb

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

SMAA Second Team – Carlos Monsen (Racewalk)

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

SMAA First Team – Hayley Bickford (Racewalk)

SMAA Second Team – Evelyn Kitchen (Javelin), Iris Kitchen (3200)

SMAA Third Team – Anna Slager (1600)

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Ryan Firmin (and his partner, Dylan Weeks) earned Second-Team Doubles honors.

Jocelyn Bolt earned a spot on the SMAA First Team this spring.

Grace McGouldrick earned a spot on the SMAA First Team this spring.

David Drew was rock-solid in rightfield for the Rams this spring, and earned himself First-Team Conference laurels for his contributions.

Ben Nelson picked up an SMAA First-Team selection for his work at shortstop this spring.

Mat Anderson was one of four SMAA First-Team selections from the Rams this spring.

Brady Rioux picked up All-Academic honors for the Rams this season.

Members of the Gorham boys lax squad pose with their MPA Sportsmanship banner during halftime of the Class A State Final.

Celia Begonia earned SMAA Honorable Mention this spring.