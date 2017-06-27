Spring Sports Awards: Gorham

GORHAM – This year’s spring awards have all finally hit the streets, and the Rams once again have reason to be proud. Baseball, boys lax, girls lax, girls tennis: All picked up a grab-bag of acclaim from, for instance, the Southwestern Maine Activities Association (SMAA).
Baseball
SMAA Champions
Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Jason Komulainen, Logan Drouin
SMAA Edson Hadlock Award for Most Valuable Pitcher – Logan Drouin
SMAA First Team – Kyle King (3B), Ben Nelson (IF), David Drew (OF), Logan Drouin (P)
SMAA Second Team – Logan Drouin (OF), Nolan Brown (OF), Jason Komulainen (C)
SMAA All-Defensive Team – Kyle King (3B), Jason Komulainen (C)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Brogan McDonald
SMAA All-Academic Team – RJ St. Cyr
Boys Lacrosse
MPA Class A Sportmanship Award
US Lacrosse All-American – Carter Landry (G)
Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Alex York (A), Carter Landry (G)
SMAA Player of the Year – Carter Landry (G)
SMAA First Team – Cam Wright (M), Carter Landry (G), Alex York (A), Mat Anderson (D)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Ryan Hamblen (D)
SMAA All-Academic – Ryan Hamblen, Brady Rioux
Girls Lacrosse
Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – Athena Pappalardo
SMAA Second Team – Bridget Rossignol (A)
SMAA First Team – Athena Pappalardo (D)
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Faith Dillon
SMAA Honorable Mention – Celia Begonia (M)
SMAA All-Academic – Audrey Perreault, Athena Pappalardo
Softball
SMAA First Team – Grace McGouldrick (U)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Shay Harris, Carli Labrecque
SMAA All-Academic – Abigail Flint, Carli Labrecque, Tiril Wiig
Boys Tennis
SMAA Second Team Doubles – Ryan Firmin and Dylan Weeks
SMAA All-Academic – Ryan Firmin, Thomas Matthews, Connor Sweatt
Girls Tennis
SMAA First Team Singles – Jocelyn Bolt
SMAA Second Team Singles – Whitney King
SMAA First Team Doubles – Avery Arena and Delaney Burns
SMAA All-Academic – Delaney Burns, Kathryn Christianson, Whitney King, Diana Kolb
Boys Outdoor Track & Field
SMAA Second Team – Carlos Monsen (Racewalk)
Girls Outdoor Track & Field
SMAA First Team – Hayley Bickford (Racewalk)
SMAA Second Team – Evelyn Kitchen (Javelin), Iris Kitchen (3200)
SMAA Third Team – Anna Slager (1600)
Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME
Ryan Firmin (and his partner, Dylan Weeks) earned Second-Team Doubles honors.
Jocelyn Bolt earned a spot on the SMAA First Team this spring.
Grace McGouldrick earned a spot on the SMAA First Team this spring.
David Drew was rock-solid in rightfield for the Rams this spring, and earned himself First-Team Conference laurels for his contributions.
Ben Nelson picked up an SMAA First-Team selection for his work at shortstop this spring.
Mat Anderson was one of four SMAA First-Team selections from the Rams this spring.
Brady Rioux picked up All-Academic honors for the Rams this season.
Members of the Gorham boys lax squad pose with their MPA Sportsmanship banner during halftime of the Class A State Final.
Celia Begonia earned SMAA Honorable Mention this spring.