Spring Sports Awards: Westbrook

WESTBROOK – The spring awards lists are now making the rounds, and the Blazes, as usual, did quite well for themselves. The baseball and softball squads, for instance, picked up numerous laurels from the Southwestern Maine Activities Association (SMAA), as did the track team.
Baseball
SMAA First Team – Kyle Champagne (OF)
SMAA Second Team – Dylan Francoeur (P)
SMAA All-Defensive Team – Kyle Champagne (OF)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Justin Coppeta
SMAA All-Academic – Brandon Grover, Bailey Sawyer
Boys Lacrosse
Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – David Redmond (D)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Grayson Post (A)
Girls Lacrosse
Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – McKenzie Dougherty
Softball
SMAA First Team – Anjelica Johns (U)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Camryn LaPierre, Kiana Fuller
SMAA All-Academic – Kayla Horner, Julia Symbol
Girls Tennis
SMAA All-Academic – Katherine Brown, Maria Kolovskaya, Molly Sweet
Boys Tennis
SMAA All-Academic – Tarek Sager
Girls Outdoor Track & Field
SMAA First Team – Nyagoa Bayak (High Jump, Triple Jump)
Boys Outdoor Track & Field
SMAA First Team – Dominic Creenan (Long Jump), Shammah Gahomera (110 Hurdles), Josh Lombardo (1600)
SMAA Third Team – Dominic Creenan (110 Hurdles), Shammah Gahomera (300 Hurdles), Plamedi Tona (100), Josh Lombardo (3200)
Kyle Champagne earned SMAA First-Team laurels this spring.
Mackenzie Dougherty earned selection to the Senior All-Star Game this spring.
Angelica Johns made the SMAA First-Team cut this spring.