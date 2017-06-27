Spring Sports Awards: Westbrook

WESTBROOK – The spring awards lists are now making the rounds, and the Blazes, as usual, did quite well for themselves. The baseball and softball squads, for instance, picked up numerous laurels from the Southwestern Maine Activities Association (SMAA), as did the track team.

Baseball

SMAA First Team – Kyle Champagne (OF)

SMAA Second Team – Dylan Francoeur (P)

SMAA All-Defensive Team – Kyle Champagne (OF)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Justin Coppeta

SMAA All-Academic – Brandon Grover, Bailey Sawyer

Boys Lacrosse

Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – David Redmond (D)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Grayson Post (A)

Girls Lacrosse

Maine Senior All-Star Game Selection – McKenzie Dougherty

Softball

SMAA First Team – Anjelica Johns (U)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Camryn LaPierre, Kiana Fuller

SMAA All-Academic – Kayla Horner, Julia Symbol

Girls Tennis

SMAA All-Academic – Katherine Brown, Maria Kolovskaya, Molly Sweet

Boys Tennis

SMAA All-Academic – Tarek Sager

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

SMAA First Team – Nyagoa Bayak (High Jump, Triple Jump)

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

SMAA First Team – Dominic Creenan (Long Jump), Shammah Gahomera (110 Hurdles), Josh Lombardo (1600)

SMAA Third Team – Dominic Creenan (110 Hurdles), Shammah Gahomera (300 Hurdles), Plamedi Tona (100), Josh Lombardo (3200)

Kyle Champagne earned SMAA First-Team laurels this spring.

Mackenzie Dougherty earned selection to the Senior All-Star Game this spring.

Angelica Johns made the SMAA First-Team cut this spring.