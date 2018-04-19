Spring Harbor Hospital earns Gold Seal

WESTBROOK — Spring Harbor Hospital, a nonprofit, private psychiatric hospital on Andover Road, recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective care.

Surveyors spent four days, between March 13-16, at Spring Harbor Hospital conducting an unannounced, rigorous on-site survey. During the review, compliance with behavioral health care standards related to several areas, including care, treatment, and services; environment of care; leadership; and screening procedures for the early detection of imminent harm was evaluated. On-site observations and interviews also were conducted.

Said hospital President Mary Jane Krebs, “They saw how engaged and caring our staff were, and that how on every unit — and in every department — we are passionate about providing the best care to all those who need our services. I am incredibly proud of our staff for their dedication and commitment to our patients.”

A division of Maine Behavioral Healthcare, Spring Harbor Hospital is southern Maine’s only private psychiatric treatment and recovery center. Its inpatient programs are for youth and adults and for those who suffer from a variety of mental illnesses and co-occurring disorders (mental illness and substance use).