Standish council to vote on firing town manager

STANDISH — The Standish Town Council will decide Monday whether to fire its town manager.

Kris Tucker has served in the role since December, when he took over for longtime manager Gordy Billington.

“Right now, the majority of the council believes it’s in the best interest of the town to move forward with the termination,” said Council Chairman Steven Nesbitt, who submitted the order to end Tucker’s contract.

Tucker could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The council voted 5-2 last October to hire Tucker over another finalist for the job. Tucker previously worked as the director of Economic and Community Development in Northampton, Virginia, and is originally from New Hampshire.

His contract allows the town to terminate his employment without cause. If that happens, the town must pay him a lump sum severance equal to three months salary. Tucker’s initial yearly salary was $100,000. The town also would be required to maintain Tucker’s health insurance plan for a period of months equal to his time of service as manager.

The order on the council’s agenda for its Monday, July 23, special meeting indicates that if Tucker is to have his contract terminated, it would be without cause and he would receive the severance and health care payments.

Nesbitt would not say Friday how he plans to vote Monday. He deferred to the language in the order and declined to give specifics about why the council is moving forward with the vote.

Nesbitt was one of five councilors to support Tucker’s hiring last fall to replace Billington, who had been in the role for 16 years. Tucker was chosen after a months-long search conducted with the help of Maine-based law firm Eaton Peabody.

The only two members who voted against hiring Tucker as manager were Councilors Michael Delcourt and Greg Sirpis. Every member of the current council was serving when Tucker was hired.

The agenda for Monday’s special council meeting also says that if Tucker is fired, Public Works Director Roger Mosley and Finance Director Scott Gesualdi would be appointed as co-acting town managers.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

The Standish Town Council will decide Monday night whether or not to terminate the contract of Town Manager Kris Tucker.