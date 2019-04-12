Standish councilor resigns, creates council vacancy

STANDISH — Town Councilor Peter Starostecki resigned at the council meeting Tuesday, saying he will soon be moving out of town.

Starostecki has often clashed with fellow council members on issues including retail marijuana and the firing of former town manager Kris Tucker. He has said the council is “fragmented” and referred to a trio of councilors as an “old boys club.”

He could not be reached for comment before the Lake Region Weekly’s print deadline.

Nomination papers for Starostecki’s Area 2 seat were made available Wednesday. The filing deadline is April 22, and the candidates will be included on the June ballot. Whoever is chosen to fill Starostecki’s seat will finish the remainder of his term, which ends June 2020.

