Standish couple found dead in their home

STANDISH — Authorities said the deaths of a local couple found Tuesday in their home are not considered suspicious.

Donald Cragin, 65, and his wife, Sandra Lee Cragin, 55, were found around noon by a relative who came by to check up on them, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCasulsand said in a press release.

The couple lived at 49 Shaws Mill Road.

McCausland said the bodies were taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. The deaths remain under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police.