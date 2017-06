STANDISH — Voters in Standish elected three town councilors. Peter Starostecki and Brian Libby ran unopposed and won two vacant seats, and Council Chairman Steven Nesbitt beat challenger Rudolph “Rick” Brooks to retain his at-large seat.

Town Council

Area 2 Seat

Peter Starostecki – 476 votes

Area 4 Seat

Brian Libby – 492 votes

At-Large Seat

Steven Nesbitt – 428 votes

Rick Brooks – 196 votes