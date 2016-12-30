Standish man arrested after standoff with police

STANDISH—John A. Siciliani was arrested Thursday at a house on 110 Littlefield Road after an hourslong standoff with police.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house at 10:18 a.m. to arrest Siciliani on several outstanding warrents. Siciliani refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside the house with a weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit was sent to the scene and Siciliani was arrested at 2:22 p.m.

Siciliani was charged with violating conditions of release and creating a police standoff. The outstanding warrants were for two charges of Class B aggravated assault, two charges of Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and for violating conditions of release, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Siciliani was involved in another standoff with police in June in Bridgton. When police went to a motel there to arrest Siciliani on outstanding warrants, he and his father, John Connoly, barricaded themselves inside, according to the Bangor Daily News. Both were arrested.

Siciliani was taken Thursday to the Cumberland County Jail.