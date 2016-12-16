Standish may get sidewalks, after all

Councilors vote to pursue making the library handicapped accessible, too.

STANDISH—Following intense discussion and two motions for amendments, the Town Council voted 4-3 to pursue grant applications to build sidewalks at Standish Corner and to make the Steep Falls Library handicapped accessible.

None of the council members said they opposed the library project; a couple councilors who voted against pursuing the grants said they would support the library work if it were proposed separately. The disagreements involved the sidewalks and whether they reflect the wishes of residents.

Council Chairman Steve Nesbitt, Michael Blanck, Kimberly Pomerleau and John Sargent voted in favor of the town pursuing Community Development Block Grants, which subsidize projects targeted to benefit people of low-to-moderate income, for the two town projects.

Michael Delcourt, Isabel Higgins and Greg Sirpis opposed the order on the grounds that voters rejected bond referendums that would have funded sidewalk projects on four separate occasions between June 2012 and November 2014.

Those in favor of the sidewalk project point to the town’s comprehensive plan from 2006 and several village master plans, all of which were adopted with public input, as evidence that the sidewalks are supported. They also touted the benefits of sidewalks for residents’ health and safety.

The roughly half-mile of sidewalk would run along Route 25 from the Colonial Marketplace, a plaza that includes Hannaford Supermarket, to George E. Jack Elementary School on Route 35. The sidewalk would connect a portion of sidewalk that goes from the Standish House of Pizza on Route 25 to the intersection of Routes 25 and 35.

Pursuing the block grants originally was on the agenda as an approval of the sidewalk project only, but was amended to include improvements to the library after Gordy Billington, town manager, said improvements are needed to bring the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The amendment to include the library in the order, made by Blanck, passed 4-3, following the same split as the overall vote.

During his report earlier in the meeting, Billington said he had met with library staff that day to see the results of recent renovations at the library and learned about the lack of access for people with disabilities. After that meeting, he said, he had the idea to apply for a community development grant to make the library accessible for all residents.

Sirpis, who opposed the motion, said he would support the library project as a stand-alone item, but not if it were included with the sidewalk project.

Adding that this was the first time he had heard about the need for ADA improvements at the library, Sirpis said, “I feel like this was brought in last-minute to pad the ballot box to make (the sidewalk project) go through.”

Higgins echoed Sirpis’ comments, saying she would support ADA compliance for the library, but that she was “not a big fan of the sidewalk plan because it’s been voted down four times. I’d much prefer to have these two grant applications decided separately instead of together.”

Among the proponents of sidewalks, Nebsitt said the town previously adopted several designs for its three village centers, all of which include sidewalks.

Despite the earlier vision for sidewalks, “things got very political,” he said. “I don’t think people really voted (on) the sidewalk issue.”

Nesbitt suggested the public did not like the idea of using bonds to pay for sidewalks, but would support constructing sidewalks using other means.

The community development grant, if approved, would cover the majority of the project, with the town required to provide a partial match of the grant. The town’s portion would be paid out of an account designated for public infrastructure purposes, meaning it may not have to go to a referendum to be approved, as long as the expenditure is less than $75,000.

Billington said the town does not have a cost estimate for the sidewalks.

The town must get approval from the county to apply for the grants. If deemed eligible, firm cost estimates will then be submitted with the application.

John Sargent, who voted in favor of the grant application, said he supported both the library project and the sidewalks. The sidewalks would increase pedestrian safety and give residents more opportunities for walking and exercise, he said.

He also pointed to the sidewalks as an economic development opportunity. “If you want to see enhancements to the village and a broader tax base,” the town needs to increase the accessibility of its village centers, he said.

Following the motion to include the library accessibility project to the order, Higgins made a motion to strike all references to the sidewalks from the order. The motion failed 3-4, with Higgins, Delcourt and Sirpis in favor.

Sidewalks connecting the pizza parlor, elementary school and shopping plaza were envisioned in the town’s 2006 comprehensive plan. The sidewalk from Standish House of Pizza to the Route 35 intersection was built roughly five years ago, according to Billington.

From left, Councilors Greg Sirpis, Michael Delcourt and Isabel Higgins opposed a council item at the Dec. 13 meetng to allow the town to pursue grant money for a sidewalk on Standish Corner, on the grounds that town residents have voted against bond referendums for sidewalks on four separate occasions. The order ultimately passed, 4-3.