Standish signs lease for new lake overlook

STANDISH — The plan to build a scenic overlook of Sebago Lake on Route 35 in Standish moved one step closer to fruition this week.

The Standish Town Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement with the Portland Water District that will allow the overlook to be built on district property and maintained by the town.

The overlook would provide a place where people could park their cars and have a view of the lake and White Mountains.

The lease agreement is for 25 years, and stipulates the town will pay the water district $1 annually. The agreement can be extended for another 25 years.

The town council previously signed off on a three-party cooperative agreement relating to the overlook with the water district and Maine Department of Transportation.

The overlook construction would be part of a larger DOT reconstruction project on Route 35. That project will also include the realignment of the road near the intersection of routes 35 and 237 (also known as White Rock Road).

According to the cooperative agreement approved by the town last November, Standish and DOT would share overlook construction costs, with the town share coming in at just over $60,000.

Standish Town Manager Kris Tucker said that the water district has also approved the lease agreement, and he expects to “see action soon” on the overlook.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

The Standish Town Council approved a lease agreement with the Portland Water District for a potential scenic overlook of Sebago Lake on Route 35.