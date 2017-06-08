Standish town manager announces retirement

STANDISH – Longtime town manager Gordon “Gordy” Billington has announced his plans to retire after 16 years piloting the town of Standish.

Billington’s plans were announced in a press release Thursday from town council chairman Steven Nesbitt. Billington will stay on in his current role until the council selects his replacement.

“Working for the Town of Standish has been an experience I will cherish forever,” Billington said in the release. “This has been a capstone to my career from the gracious Councilors to the supportive staff and residents. It’s been great being a part of your family.”

Members of the council and town staff offered their appreciation for Billington’s service in the press release.

“Mr. Billington has been an asset to the people of Standish for a very long time,” said Councilor Grep Sirpis. “He has been a driving force in positioning Standish into a viable economic community, a wonderful and affordable place to live and raise a family. Through his leadership…Standish is what it is today, he leaves very big shoes to fill and we wish him the very best.”

“Gordy’s progressive thinking, whether it be working on ordinances or improvements to the Town’s infrastructure, kept the Town moving in a very positive direction,” said Public Works Director Roger Mosley. “His progressive leadership also led the Town through some tough economic times. It truly has been great to work for someone with the leadership skills that Gordy possesses.”

Nesbitt said it was difficult to see Billington go.

“It was very hard for me to sit down with Mr. Billington and have to accept his resignation,” Nesbitt said. “I have nothing but respect and admiration for him. He truly loves this Town and has made it a better place to live and I am honored to have been able to work with him during his tenure here.”

Billington’s time as town manager began on an interim basis in February 2001, when the council appointed him as the temporary town manager. He became the full-time manager later that year in May.

A 1958 graduate of Standish High School, Billington went on to attend the Air Force Academy and served in the Air Force until 1991. He was stationed around the world as a jet fighter pilot.

Billington and his wife, Carol, have been married for 43 years. She has also been involved in Standish municipal government, serving on the planning board since 1994. The Billingtons plan to retire to a new home they at building in Sidey, Maine.

The town council expects the search for a new town manager to last three to four months and hopes to have Billington’s replacement in place sometime in September, according to the press release.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net.

Standish Town Manager Gordy Billington has announced plans to retire.

