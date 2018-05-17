Standish voters to elect councilor, planning board member

STANDISH — Budget committee member Christine Gamarsh is challenging current Town Council Chairwoman Kimberly Pomerleau, and two candidates are squaring off for one contested Planning Board seat.

Five Planning Board seats are available in the June 12 election, but there is only one contested race between appointed incumbent Deborah Boxer and Patricia Knight for a one-year, at-large seat.

Planning Board Chairman Adam Higgins and appointed incumbents Jolene Whittimore and Charles Brown are each running unopposed for three different seats, and an open Area 2 seat has no candidates on the ballot.

There are also six Standish Budget Committee seats available, but only Todd Delaney is on the ballot after returning papers.

The June 12 ballot will include five bond questions for more than $430,000 in improvements to the central fire station, $250,000 for a server and software for the assessment office along with land aquisition for town facilities and open space, $18,000 for improvements to the Memorial Park playground to accompany a more than $53,000 grant, $135,000 for public works equipment, and nearly $993,000 for paving and other road improvements.

Town Council, Area 1

Christine Gamarsh

Age: 49

Occupation: not provided

Previous Political experience: Standish Budget Committee member in 2018

Why are you running for Town Council?

To make a difference in town politics.

What skills and experiences do you have that you think can help Standish?

Fresh eyes and a new perspective on town issues.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Standish today? And biggest opportunity?

The biggest challenge facing Standish today is how to best put Standish on the Maine stage. The biggest opportunity is our land/people/and intelligence. How we can best use those assets to make growth possible in Standish.

Kimberly Pomerleau

Age: 61

Occupation: owner of heating oil company

Previous political experience: Three years on the Town Council, one year as chairwoman

Why are you running for Town Council?

I’m very concerned with our budget. The mill rate has increased over the last few years and the tax rate this year will be over 14 percent.

What skills and experiences do you have that you think can help Standish?

With over 30 years experience being a small business owner in Standish, I understand how difficult it is for a small business to survive in a small town. Strong business background.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Standish today? And biggest opportunity?

The biggest challenge is economic development. We need to bring more business to this town. It will help with our tax base. I understand as the town grows we need to keep this affordable for people who have lived in this town for decades.

Planning Board, At-large

Deborah Boxer

Age: 54

Occupation: massage therapist

Previous political experience: Standish Historical Committee, Friends of Sebago Lake board member

Why are you running for Planning Board?

My family has lived here since the 1700s, my great-grandfather Hawkes was a town selectman and state legislator for many years. I have lived here 35 years and some of my children and grandchildren live in Standish. Like my grandfather, I want to do my civic duty, and I am interested in how planning decisions effect the growth and success of a community.

What skills and experiences do you have that you think can help the Standish Planning Board?

I am an at-large member on the Standish Planning Board and enjoy researching development laws and practices and implementing them for current applicants.

Patricia Knight

Age: 65

Past political experience: none

Why are you running for Planning Board?

I am running for Planning Board because it’s a good way to get my toes wet and learn about how Standish works. Also, I am interested in keeping Standish the way it is. As a homeowner, I enjoy the “country” ways and would like to keep it as rural as possible.

What skills and experiences do you have that you think can help the Standish Planning Board?

As a newcomer to politics and Standish, I hope to bring some new blood to the area, while keeping Standish unique.

My life experiences as a nurse’s aide and as a machinist should be helpful in my new endeavors.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Patricia Knight

Deborah Boxer

Kimberly Pomerleau

Christine Gamarsh