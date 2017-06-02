Standish voters to fill three seats on town council

STANDISH — The Standish Town Council will have at least two new members after the June 13 election, with current Councilors Michael Blanck and John Sargent unable to run for reelection this year because of term limits.

Data analyst Peter Starostecki is running unopposed for Blanck’s Area 2 seat and Planning Board Chairman Brian Libby is running unopposed for Sargent’s Area 4 seat.

There could also be a third new member on the council, with insurance claim investigator Rudolph “Rick” Brooks challenging current Chairman Steven Nesbitt for an at-large seat.

Each of the candidates spoke with the Lakes Region Weekly about their background and vision for the town.

Peter Starostecki

Age: 39

Occupation: Data analyst for health insurance company

Political experience: none

No. 1 issue facing the town: “Jobs – we’ve got to figure out how to bring businesses in the town and how to make sure that people who do live here are working in town rather than driving out to other communities. I think we have a few opportunities, and we just have to figure out what our priorities are. Probably a second runner-up is to continue to support the schools.”

Brian Libby

Age: 70

Occupation: retired truck driver.

Political experience: Spent 18 years on the Planning Board, currently serving as chairman.

No. 1 issue facing the town: “After the passage of the marijuana referendum, that’s going to be our biggest issue right at the moment, coming up with town regulations on that.” Libby also mentioned town spending, saying, “Try to keep your expenses at a minimum, keep that in check.”

Rudolph “Rick” Brooks

Age: 55

Occupation: Insurance claims investigator

Political experience: Currently serves on the recreation committee

No. 1 issue facing the town: “To me, obviously this marijuana issue – licensing, all that stuff, in terms of the sales of it or social clubs – is going to be an issue in every town … If elected, I’d get in there and see what the issues are that the town is already dealing with, I don’t know of any major issues besides the marijuana issue right now. I’m just here to help, and if I can be of help, I would love to be.”

Steven Nesbitt

Age: 49

Occupation: Manager of manufacturing operations at a Saco bio-tech company

Political experience: Three years on the Town Council, currently serving as chairman. Also served on the Planning Board for six years (two as chairman and two as vice chairman) and was the town appointee to the Lake Region Comprehensive Plan Committee. Serves as the current chairman of the town Beach Implementation Committee.

No. 1 issue facing the town: “I don’t think there’s necessarily just one issue. I think there’s a lot of things going on in the town … One of the things that we’ve done, that I’ve been able to help accomplish in the past year, was the town beach … bringing that forward has been a long desire for the Standish residents to have that beach, and being able to accomplish that was a wonderful feeling … One of the issues that we’re going to be facing coming up now is recreational marijuana that was passed by the voters of Maine last year, and the town of Standish also voted for it. So we need to learn a lot.”

