Standish woman charged with domestic violence assault

STANDISH — A woman was arrested in Standish on Saturday afternoon after allegedly stabbing her husband in the hand during an argument.

Police say that the incident took place at approximately 4:15 p.m on Nov. 11.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says that Melissa Solak, 38, stabbed her husband, David Solak, 36, with a knife after an argument at 3 Sunset Dr., causing a non-life-threatening injury.

David Solak then fled to a nearby residence and called 911, police say. Melissa Solak was arrested without incident and charged with Class B aggravated assault -domestic violence.

When asked about Melissa Solak’s booking photo, in which her face appears to be bruised, Capt. Donald Goulet of the Sheriff’s Office said it is “unclear how she got that way.”

Goulet said no charges have been filed against David Solak and the stabbing investigation has been referred to a domestic violence investigator with the Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Solak