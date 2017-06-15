Student defeats incumbent for SAD 6 seat

Buxton Town Clerk John Myers, left, at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday administers the oath to Hiram Davis as moderator for the annual town meeting and election warden before polls opened at 6 a.m. The early times for swearing in and voting is a long tradition in Buxton, according to Myers, who says it dates back to at least into the 1980s. Davis has been moderator 21 years.

BUXTON — Voters in a low turnout Tuesday returned two incumbents to the Board of Selectmen and, in an upset, elected a Bonny Eagle High School junior to a School Board seat.

The Maine School Administrative District 6 $48.6 million budget passed overall in its five towns 1,276-742.

Jean Harmon and Dennis Santolucito handily were re-elected selectmen in a three-way race for two seats, defeating challenger Julianna Poirier. Santolucito led the field with 370 votes while Harmon tallied 327 followed by Poirier, 225.

Santolucito, 59, a state fraud investigator, said in an email Wednesday, “I appreciate the support from the residents of Buxton. I look forward to working with the Select Board and residents to move Buxton forward in the future.”

Harmon, 53, a property manager, said Wednesday she is looking forward to working for the citizens for another three years as she has for the past 15 on the Board of Selectmen. First elected in 2002, she was elected Tuesday to her sixth term. “I want to thank everyone who came out to vote,” Harmon said.

Nathan Carlow, 18, defeated incumbent Ellen DeCotiis, 273-235, in the race for a two-year term on the Maine School Administrative District 6 board. Carlow has served on the SAD 6 board as a student representative and will be a high school senior when school resumes after the summer break.

Carlow posted a message on Facebook. “I am very pleased to announce that I have been elected as a member of the SAD 6 School Board of Directors.

A special thanks to my campaign manager, Trevor Hustus, for all his help and dedication throughout the course of the campaign. I couldn’t have done it without you,” Carlow posted.

Town Clerk John Myers ran unopposed and was re-elected for three years. Other unopposed winners were Arthur Payeur, SAD 6, three years; David Field Jr., Planning Board, three years; and Payeur, Budget Committee, two years. Richard H. Emery Jr. and Martin F. Macisso Jr. were write-in winners for two three-year terms on the Budget Committee.

Buxton voters passed the $48.6 million SAD 6 school budget, 328-266. Towns approving the school budget are Hollis, 427-205; Limington, 71-63; and Standish, 449-194. Frye Island rejected the school budget 14-1.

In a town referendum, Buxton voters backed an ordinance to prohibit growing, cultivating, selling and retail marijuana social clubs in the town. The proposed pot ordinance prevailed 312-243.

In a state referendum question, town voters narrowly rejected by 10 votes – 292 yes and 302 no – a $50 million state bond proposal.

Continuing a long tradition, Hiram Davis was sworn in by Myers at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday as moderator for the annual town meeting and election warden. Secret balloting got underway at 6 a.m.

Myers said the early opening of polls has been a tradition in town at least since the late 1980s. Davis has served as moderator for 21 years and succeeded Burleigh Richards.

The annual town meeting, with a focus on the municipal budget, continues at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, in Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Myers reported 601 ballots cast, including 51 absentee ballots. It represented a 9.5 percent vote turnout of 6,323 registered voters as of June 12.

