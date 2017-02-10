Super Bowl: ‘Boy was it sweet!’: Adult ed director attends football game of a lifetime.

WINDHAM — Tom Nash, the director of adult education for the Windham Raymond School District, had a front row seat to history at Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

He arrived in Houston without a ticket, stayed with his cousin who lives in the city, and was able to track down his ticket to the big game from a friend of a friend of a friend (paying slightly more than face value).

His good fortune seemed to continue throughout the weekend, when he met Patriots greats Vince Wilfork and Lawyer Milloy, found a tailgate party with fellow Mainers, and, of course, saw his team erase a seemingly insurmountable 25-point deficit to become Super Bowl Champions.

Nash spoke with Lakes Region Weekly about his Super Bowl experience.

Q: Have you ever been to the Super Bowl before? Why did you decide to make the trip this year?

A: My brother and I, five years ago, went to the Super Bowl in Indianapolis. But of course, we didn’t like the outcome of that game. (The Patriots lost to the New York Giants.) I just turned 55 last week, and I had thought about this for a while. I thought I might go down, but I wasn’t sure. And that kind of solidified itself when the Patriots won the AFC Championship game. I said, ‘OK , I gotta figure out how to do this.’ But I didn’t get chosen in the lottery. So I went down without having any tickets in hand, but just hoping that I could secure one. And it happened.

Q: Where did you sit?

A: I sat in Section 628, Row B, Seat 13. I have got a pretty incredible collection of Patriots stuff, and [that ticket] is going to go in it.

Q: Since you’re such a memorabilia fan, you weren’t the one who stole Brady’s jersey, were you?

A: I can’t comment on that (laughter). My alibi, at that time, I was still soaking it in in the stadium. So I wasn’t anywhere near there.

Q: What was your impression of Houston as a host city?

A: They really did a nice job of public transportation. Uber was easy to get, no matter where we went, and they made sure they kept the city pretty clean … The city itself was decked out. There was security everywhere. They had guides that were wearing red jackets, every street corner there was someone there, and you had no problem getting around.

The guy who sold us the tickets had these special passes to a party. I had a chance to talk with Vince (Wilfork) and got a couple pictures. He does not like to do selfies. I tried doing a selfie and he goes, ‘No, I don’t do that.’ And I go, ‘So you’re not like Big Papi?” He said, ‘No, Big Papi likes selfies, I don’t.’

Q: Are you superstitious at all, and did you have any game-day routines?

A: Superstitious? Oh yeah. I had to wear the same certain clothes. I wore the same thing to this game that I wore to the AFC Championship game. If something’s lucky, I’ll tend to wear that the next game as well. And I had a Tom Brady Salute to Service jersey that I had bought, kind of a camouflage jersey. And I wore that against Pittsburgh, so I had to wear that again.

I snuck into the Super Bowl a Snickers bar and a bag of corn chips. I’ve eaten those things at every single game I watch, and so I had to do that. And after the halftime show, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t eaten my Snickers yet!’ So I got my Snickers bar out, ate my corn chips and Snickers, and I think that’s what turned the game around right there.

Q: What was your mood, and the mood in the stadium, during the first three quarters?

A: The first three quarters, we were just dumbfounded, dejected, in disbelief about what was happening. The Atlanta fans were going crazy shouting ‘MVP, MVP’ for (Matt) Ryan and ‘ATL.’ When we got our first touchdown, that didn’t seem to matter to them. And of course we missed the extra point and we said, ‘What else could go wrong?”

Q: Was there a particular moment when you thought they could actually come back and win?

A: When the monitor … showed the following stat at the beginning of the fourth quarter: Tom Brady had led the Patriots to 50 game winning drives when being down or tied in the 4th quarter. I turned to my friend and stated, ‘He’ll get his 51st in Super Bowl 51!’ And boy was it sweet!

Q: Were you part of the chorus of boos for Commissioner Goodell while he was on stage during the trophy ceremony?

A: We were there when Goodell came to the microphone, and yes, we were all booing as loud as we could. As far as I could tell, you could not hear what was he saying, the booing was so loud. From where we were, we couldn’t hear a word he said, which was fine.

Q Where does this experience rank in terms of your all-time New England sporting events?

A: Well, I remember I cried when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl. But I was watching the game at home by myself, so that was a little different. I was really happy when the Red Sox won the World Series. But you can’t replace being at a live event. Being there and witnessing, really, an historic game, it has to rank as my best sports moment of all time. I don’t think you can beat that.

Tom Nash, director of adult education for the Windham Raymond School District, celebrates the Patriot’s Super Bowl victory from the stands at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Tom Nash, director of adult education for the Windham Raymond School District, meets former Patriots player Vince Wilfork at a pre-Super Bowl party in Houston, Texas.