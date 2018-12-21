'Superhero Scarlett' collects 50 pounds of food for pantry

GRAY — A 7-year-old Gray resident recently gathered 50 pounds of food for the Gray Community Food Pantry to help “make kids happy and families happy.”

It took Scarlett Booth, who also held a food drive last year, only three weeks to collect the food. Her mother, Christina Booth, owns Learning Garden Childcare in Gray, and she did chores there to earn money for food.

“My mom said ‘If you get a bit of money, you can use it on whatever you want,’ and I chose the food drive,” Scarlett said. “I would help clean up the messes that were not mine. I would help hand out stickers if the kids were good.”

Her mother added, “She folded laundry and swept floors and helped her sister with her chores.”

Scarlett made posters, and parents whose children attend the day care donated food.

Her food drive last year gathered one bucket of food, so she said her goal this year was to fill two buckets. She far surpassed that target, saying “it was overflowing.”

“This year, we got three whole bags and two whole buckets filled,” she said.

She said a food drive “was one of my things that I’ve been really wanting to do for a while. I just wanted to make kids happy and families happy.”

Christina said Scarlett cannot wait to volunteer at the Gray Community Food Pantry when she is in high school.

“She’s so proud of herself, and she works so hard,” she said.

The food drive is not Booth’s only generous endeavor. Last year, she cut off 14 inches of her hair to donate to Wigs for Kids, and she is a Girl Scout. She also enjoys filling shoeboxes with gifts to donate each Christmas through the Gray Parks and Recreation Department.

“They get empty boxes, like shoeboxes. And I always get the biggest one that’s left. We buy things to put in the box,” she said.

Scarlett said she has a nickname she would like to catch on: Superhero Scarlett. Seems fitting.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Scarlett Booth collected 50 pounds of food for the Gray Community Food Pantry.

Scarlett Booth made posters to help gather food.

Scarlett Booth poses in front of her Christmas tree.