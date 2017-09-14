Suspect charged in firewood embezzlement

GORHAM — A 33-year old Standish man faces felony theft charges after a police investigation alleged that $150,000 had been embezzled over a three-year period from a firewood company.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release that Kristifer Hutchins, office manager at Southern Maine Fire Wood, has been charged with six counts of misuse of entrusted property and theft.

Detective Sgt. Daniel Young Jr. conducted a six-week investigation, Sanborn said. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case resulting in an arrest warrant issued for Hutchins, who turned himself in on Sept. 1.