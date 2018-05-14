Suspect jailed in Mother's Day case

BUXTON — Adam Sanborn, 26, was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened his mother with a firearm on Mother’s Day, according to a press release from Police Chief Troy Cline.

Sanborn, Cline said in the release, would be charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a firearm, a Class C crime, and domestic violence assault, a Class D crime.

Buxton officers Warren Day and Keith Waltz had responded to a report at 7:55 p.m. on May 13 to 768 Parker Farm Road. Cline reported that the officers were unable to get anyone to answer the door at the home.

Cpl. Frank Pulsoni, who was off duty, also responded to the scene and officers learned that the mother was safe at another residence.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and Parker Farm Road was closed at 9:30 p.m. Buxton officers were assisted by two officers and a sergeant from Gorham Police Department in addition to three deputies from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

“Sanborn exited the residence on his own and started to walk towards a vehicle in the driveway,” the press release said. “A team of officers apprehended Sanborn in the driveway prior to him getting in a car.”

Police said Sanborn threw a firearm under a vehicle before being arrested and an officer located a loaded handgun after “taking Sanborn into custody.”

Parker Farm Road re-opened at 11:30 p.m.

Sanborn was taken to York County Jail pending bail.

